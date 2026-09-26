Posted in: Events, Pokémon, Pop Culture | Tagged: Pokémon Day Out, Pokémon Night Out

More Details Emerge For Pokémon Night Out Along With Day Event

Pokémon Night Out has released more details of what's to come for the concert event, as well as new info for a family-friendly daytime event.

Article Summary Pokémon Night Out reveals Marshmello and Alison Wonderland as headliners for the Los Angeles and London EDM events.

Pokémon Night Out hits Intuit Dome on Oct. 24, 2026, and The O2 in London on Nov. 10, 2026, for fans 16 and up.

Tickets for Pokémon Night Out go on sale April 17, with exclusive Pokémon-inspired visuals, custom sets, and merch.

Pokémon Day Out brings family-friendly daytime events to New York City, Mexico City, Bordeaux, and Dresden next summer.

The Pokémon Company dropped new details of what to expect for Pokémon Night Out in Los Angeles and London for the 30th Anniversary, as well as new info on a daytime event. First off, we know that Marshmello and Alison Wonderland will be headlining both the Los Angeles and London events, providing the soundtrack to the in-person electronic music experience. Meanwhile, the team has confirmed they'll be doing an in-person event for all ages that's more family-friendly, set to happen in multiple cities next Summer. We have more details from the company below, along with the first teaser trailer.

Pokémon Night Out

For the first time in the brand's history, Pokémon will step into the global EDM spotlight by partnering with world-renowned artists, including Marshmello as headlining artist and Alison Wonderland as supporting act, to create a dynamic live music event with custom sets and visuals created exclusively for Pokémon Night Out. Attendees can look forward to dynamic performances powered by innovative stage technology and Pokémon-inspired visual storytelling that will bring the iconic brand to life in an electrifying way. Fans ages 16 and up can attend Pokémon Night Out for two nights only: on Oct. 24, 2026, at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, and on Nov. 10, 2026, at The O2 arena in London. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. PDT on April 17 for Los Angeles, via Ticketmaster, and at 10 a.m. BST for London, via AXS. Tickets are limited and subject to availability.

"The 'What's Your Favorite?' campaign was designed to bring people together through a shared love of Pokémon – with immersive experiences like 'Pokémon Night Out,' we're leveraging the power of music to unite Trainers across our global fan community," said Taito Okiura, vice president of marketing and media at The Pokémon Company International. "Both Marshmello and Alison Wonderland share a genuine passion for Pokémon that extends beyond the stage, making this collaboration a natural celebration of the fandom. Trainers can expect an unforgettable audiovisual journey featuring fan-favorite Pokémon while honoring nearly 30 years of adventures together."

Fans can also look forward to commemorative Pokémon Night Out merch from Pokémon Center, the premier online destination for official Pokémon products. Select items will be released online and will also be available on-site in limited quantities. Online and on-site availability may vary by location, and items are available while supplies last.

Pokémon Day Out

Outside of Pokémon Night Out, families will be able to enjoy interactive and kid-friendly Pokémon Day Out events taking place throughout summer 2026 in Bordeaux, France; New York City; Dresden, Germany; and Mexico City. Together, Pokémon Day Out and Pokémon Night Out experiences will celebrate the diverse, global, and multigenerational Pokémon community, gathering fans of all ages in the real world — from joyful daytime adventures with favorite Pokémon pals to electric nights built for longtime fans who grew up with the franchise. More details for Pokémon Day Out will be available in the future.

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