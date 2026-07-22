Posted in: Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, Ed Sheeran, sdcc

More Walking Around San Diego Comic-Con 2026 During Set-Up

More Walking Around San Diego Comic-Con 2026 During Set-Up, Watching Everything Live, As It Happens...

Article Summary Walking around San Diego Comic-Con 2026 during set-up reveals new downtown and harbour offsite activations taking shape.

Maureen Dawson tracks SDCC 2026 progress, spotting LCD screens by Nobu and hinting at a possible secret Marvel Doomsday offsite.

Preview Night kicks off as Percy Jackson advances, Lanterns stays quiet, and Petco Interactive remains mostly trucks for now.

Walking around San Diego Comic-Con 2026 shows Thursday could bring Sentinel heads, surprise builds, and more offsite reveals.

Another friend of Bleeding Cool, Maureen Dawson, was also walking around San Diego yesterday during setup, but taking a different path alongside the activations in downtown and the harbour…, and theorising that there's "perhaps a super secret Doomsday Marvel offsite we don't know, but we definitely saw LCD screens leaning against Nobu where the archway is going up. Fun fact: there is nothing being built at the Petco interactive place at all, just a bunch of trucks still sitting there, possibly for the concert. We grabbed some pictures and pictures as Percy Jackson is coming along. We also found a very strange, possibly office space, that either is going to be an office space, or is another offsite that is being built. But, definitely, people were inside the building and constructing. This is half a block up from Hard Rock on Sixth Ave."

Today is Preview Night at San Diego Comic-Con, but by tomorrow, everything, everywhere should be up. Sentinel Heads, the lot. What new wonders will San Diego wake up to on Thursday? "We did make it to the Lanterns offsite. Nothing's being built there yet, but we met a lovely security guard. He's very excited for the festivities to begin. The rest of the pictures and videos are the offsite information that were seen previously, but a little bit more built-up upon. You might also notice that we took a picture of the Ed Sheeran merchandise built out, because you know, not something you see every day at Comic Con. We got our steps in, ate some good food, made some good friends and had a great time." Sounds like an excellent way to do Comic Con… thanks, Maureen!

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