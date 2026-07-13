Posted in: MLB, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: baseball, Mountain Dew, Mountain Dew Baja Blast

Mountain Dew Baja Blast Drops Special MLB All-Star Item

Mountain Dew Baja Blast will be selling a special item this week as part of the build-up to the MLB All-Star Game.

Article Summary Mountain Dew Baja Blast teams with MLB and Rawlings for a special All-Star collectible can and baseball bundle.

The Mountain Dew Baja Blast 12-pack bundle drops July 13 at 12pm ET on the brand’s official TikTok shop for $4.20.

Fans who score the Mountain Dew Baja Blast promo also get a 1-in-420 chance to win World Series tickets.

The limited Mountain Dew Baja Blast MLB All-Star offer arrives alongside Home Run Derby week and runs through August 16.

PepsiCo has teamed up with the MLB and Rawlings again for a couple of special items for the MLB All-Star Game happening this week, as they put a Mountain Dew Baja Blast splash on the festivities. The company will be dropping a special edition collectible can and Rawlings baseball, with the design being on each can of a 12-pack Baja Blast, which is being sold on the brand's official TikTok shop for only $4.20. Yes, you can get the items you see here for less than $5. What's more, there's a chance for those who buy these items that they could win tickets to the World Series, presented by Capital One.

This is a pretty fun item for those who love baseball and the brand, and it's interesting to know there's some World Series tickets on the line, but they don't really specify what kind of tickets you're getting. Especially since we won't know who might be playing until September. Fingers crossed you're not being forced into the nosebleeds. We have more details from the company below as this kicks off at 12pm ET today.

Score Some Special Mountain Dew Baja Blast & Baseball

The bundle drops at noon ET on July 13, the day of the Home Run Derby. First, it was free Baja Blasts for 420+ foot home runs; now it's a collectible can-and-ball bundle for just $4.20 and a 1-in-420 chance of winning tickets to the World Series! No Purch Nec. U.S. res only, 18+ (19+ for AL/NE). Ends 8/16/26. For free Game Code: Hand print your first & last name, complete mailing address (no PO Boxes), day phone #, DOB & email on a 3" x 5" index card or paper & mail to: Game Code Request, c/o GSE, PO Box 160, Dept. 26-8108-03, Glencoe, MN 55336-0160, to be received by 8/13/26. Rules link in bio. The game is in no way sponsored by the MLB Entities.

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