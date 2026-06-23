Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Mountain Dew, pepsico

Mountain Dew Is Selling Commemorative Cans For Five Cents

Mountain Dew is throwing back the clock to 1948, selling a special can of the soda with a commemorative design for just five cents.

Article Summary Mountain Dew is releasing a limited-time commemorative can inspired by its 1948 Knoxville, Tennessee origins.

Fans can buy the special Mountain Dew bundle for just 5 cents exclusively through the brand’s TikTok Shop.

Only 1,948 Mountain Dew bundles will drop across June 29, June 30, and July 1, with daily quantities revealed at noon ET.

Each bundle includes one commemorative can and a 10-pack of Mountain Dew mini cans, limited to one per person.

PepsiCo is celebrating Mountain Dew during America's 250th Anniversary with a special throwback to the brand, as they have released limited-time commemorative cans. As you can see from the artwork here, they have taken the can back to its roots, if you will, with a design inspired by the brand's heritage story of being made in Knoxville, Tennessee, near the Appalachian Mountains. For a limited time, they will be selling this can exclusively on the brand's TikTok, and they'll be selling it for just 5 cents per can. That's a deal only made in America, right there! Well, made on a Chinese social media platform, marketed by Americans. We have mroe detauils for you below.

Go Back To 1948 With An American Original in Mountain Dew

This spring, Mountain Dew brought its founding story to life in a digital creative spot that takes viewers on a time-traveling journey back to 1948 Tennessee. The commemorative can continues that story, featuring the brand's history printed directly on the label. Inspired by a mention in the spot Big Spender, the commemorative can bundle is available for $0.05. Honoring 1948 – the year Mountain Dew was born – 1,948 bundles drop exclusively on TikTok Shop spread out over three days: June 29, June 30, and July 1. Quantities will be announced on Mountain Dew Instagram Stories at noon ET each day. Each $0.05 bundle includes a commemorative can and a 10-pack of Mountain Dew mini cans. Quantities are limited to one bundle per person.

"Since 1948, Mountain Dew has been defined by bold spirit, unrelentless grit and ambitious energy – qualities that continue to drive the brand forward today." said Michael Smith, VP of Marketing for Mountain Dew, PepsiCo Beverages U.S. "This commemorative can is about bringing that origin story to life, paying homage to our roots as an American Original and giving fans a meaningful way to celebrate Dew history."

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