Posted in: Clothing, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Mountain Dew, pepsico, wolverine

Mountain Dew & Wolverine Have Created A Special Cowboy Boot

Mountain Dew and Wolverine have come together to make a special kind of American boot to celebrate the country's 250th Anniversary.

Article Summary Mountain Dew and Wolverine teamed up on a limited-edition cowboy boot celebrating America’s 250th Anniversary.

The Mountain Dew x Wolverine boot mixes workwear and fashion with green treads, patriotic details, and bold branding.

Each pair includes state-specific hangtags, custom packaging, co-branded socks, and a sticker pack for collectors.

You can’t buy the Mountain Dew boots; enter the sweepstakes from July 25 to August 1 for a chance to win one.

Mountain Dew has teamed up with the cowboy boot brand Wolverine to make a special kind of boot that celebrates America's 250th Anniversary. The company has made this design you see below, that is part workboot, part fashion, and all-American, in the most Mountain Dew way possible. Complete with an American flag, special treads, a mountain path design, and the brand's logo, they both work well and stand out for everyone to see just how patriotic (or thirsty for Dew) you are. The catch is you cannot buy this; you can only win it, as they are giving away 50 pairs (one for each state) in a special contest that will kick off on July 25. We have mroe details about the boots and the contest from the company below, as we wish you luck in winning them.

Win This All-American Boot Created By Mountain Dew & Wolverine

Built on Wolverine's Wheatland silhouette, the boots feature custom landscape-inspired embroidery, Mountain Dew green accents, state-specific collectible hangtags, and custom packaging. The boots won't be sold at retail—the only way to get a pair is by entering the sweepstakes on MountainDewXWolverineBoots.com , from July 25 to August 1.

A navy leather shaft embroidered with mountains, rivers, trees, bald eagles, and even a hidden Wolverine tucked into the landscape.

Mountain Dew green outsole treads. Custom stitching featuring mountains, stars, and Wolverine claw details.

A collectible hangtag engraved with one of the 50 states, making every pair unique.

Custom "cowboy cooler" packaging complete with co-branded socks and a sticker pack.

No Purchase Necessary, data rates may apply. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and D.C., 18 (19 or older in AL and NE) or older at time of entry. Void where prohibited. Begins July 25, 2026, 12:00:00 AM ET & ends August 1, 2026, 11:59:59 PM ET. See the Official Rules available on this site. Limit one entry per person per day.

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