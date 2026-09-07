Posted in: Music, Pop Culture, Soundtrack, Vinyl | Tagged: Mouse: P.I. For Hire, PlaySide Studios

Mouse: P.I. For Hire Will Officially Release Its Soundtrack on Vinyl

Mouse: P.I. For Hire is getting the vinyl soundtrack treatment as iam8bit brings all 19 tracks to a 1xLP album, set for release in Q4 2026.

Article Summary Mouse: P.I. For Hire soundtrack is getting an official vinyl release from iam8bit, with pre-orders live now for $32.

The Mouse vinyl features 19 tracks by composer Patryk Scelina, bringing the game’s jazzy noir score to turntables.

PlaySide Studios and iam8bit are packaging Mouse on 180-gram black vinyl with a foil-enhanced jacket by Fumi Games.

Mouse: P.I. For Hire vinyl is slated for Q4 2026, celebrating the FPS game’s detective style, gunplay, and music.

PlaySide Studios has teamed up with iam8bit to officially release the Mouse: P.I. For Hire soundtrack on vinyl. The two companies have paired up to bring the thrilling 19 jazzy-noir tracks from composer Patryk Scelina to life from the popular FPS title, released on a 1xLP 180-gram vinyl record. All packed in a Foil-Enhanced Jacket with art by Fumi Games. We have the finer details about the release below, as it's up for pre-order right now for $32, set to be released sometime in Q4 2026.

Toe-Tapping Tracks To Investigate By — Mouse: P.I. For Hire Comes to Vinyl

With its gorgeous rubber hose animation style, Mouse: P.I. For Hire immediately stands out. But it's so much more than just a pretty head-turner; scratch the surface of Mouse, and you'll find delightful depth for days, thanks to its gritty detective story, hardboiled noir writing, fine-tuned gunplay, and, of course, its zippy vintage soundtrack. Chilled-out string sections pair with sweet-as-molasses horns and razzy snares for a soundtrack that evokes smoky clubs, red leather diner booths, and long nights spent poring over clues spread across a messy desk, steaming coffee cup in hand. A game with this much moxie deserves a soundtrack release to match — iam8bit is here to oblige.

This is the Mouse: P.I. For Hire Original Game Soundtrack Vinyl Reissue (180 Gram Edition), a 1xLP packed with the best of composer Patryk Scelina's jazzy music. It's pressed on thick, hefty 180 Gram Black Vinyl for the best listening experience imaginable. Mouse might be a stylish throwback, but we've spared no expense to give this release its truly modern quality. The album art features an all-new piece from the Fumi Games team, fancied up with foil embellishments that are sure to make you say, "This thing is tops!" The result? A smooth, righteous release that'll keep you and your friends hoppin' and swingin' all night long. Don't miss it.

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