Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: baskin robbins, Mug Root Beer

MUG Root Beer & Baskin-Robbins Wanna Set a New World Record

MUG Root Beer and Baskin-Robbins have teamed up to set a new World Record that involves sending a root beer float into space!

Article Summary MUG Root Beer and Baskin-Robbins plan a National Root Beer Float Day stunt to send a root beer float to the edge of space.

The MUG Root Beer launch aims to break the 114,100-foot record for the highest altitude ever reached by a root beer float.

Fans can watch the MUG Root Beer space float attempt unfold live on August 6 through @mugrootbeer social channels.

Participating Los Angeles Baskin-Robbins shops will offer limited-edition MUG Root Beer Float Flights in Fruity, Nutty, and Candy.

PepsiCo and Inspire Brands have come together for a new special promotion and event, as MUG Root Beer and Baskin-Robbins are looking to set a new world record. August 6 is National Root Beer Float Day, and to celebrate, they will be sending a root beer float (using both their brand's items) to space to see if a float actually floats in space. The two will attempt to break the 114,100-foot record, sending them to the edge of space, in an effort to achieve the highest altitude reached by a root beer float. What's more, on the same day in Los Angeles, they will debut three limited-edition MUG Root Beer Float Flights: Fruity, Nutty, and Candy, at BR locations with MUG and vanilla ice cream. We have more details below of how you can watch the attempt.

MUG Root Beer & Baskin-Robbins Are Sending a Root Beer Float to Space

It's the question that's kept the internet up at night, and the one MUG Maniacs have been barking about for years: do floats actually float? This National Root Beer Float Day, August 6, MUG Root Beer and Baskin-Robbins are settling it once and for all — celebrating the iconic, indulgent root beer float with an out-of-this-world stunt, exclusive offers, and limited-time creations. To get things off the ground — literally — MUG is launching a root beer float 114,100 feet up, to break the world record for the highest altitude reached by a root beer float aboard a high-altitude balloon. All the dawgs can tune in to watch it go down on @mugrootbeer social channels.

New MUG Root Beer Float Flights Land in Los Angeles

Back on Earth, MUG and Baskin-Robbins are giving fans a whole new way to taste the celebration. Exclusively at participating Baskin-Robbins locations in Los Angeles, guests can enjoy three brand-new, limited-edition MUG Root Beer Float Flights, each featuring a trio of mini root beer floats made with three (3) deliciously indulgent ice cream flavors paired with the bold taste of MUG Root Beer:

Fruity Flight: Three mini root beer floats featuring Triple Mango, Cherries Jubilee, and Vanilla ice cream paired with MUG Root Beer for a bright, summery twist on the classic float.

Three mini root beer floats featuring Triple Mango, Cherries Jubilee, and Vanilla ice cream paired with MUG Root Beer for a bright, summery twist on the classic float. Nutty Flight: Three mini root beer floats featuring Pistachio Almond, Pralines 'n Cream, and Vanilla ice cream paired with MUG Root Beer for fans who like their float a little richer and toastier.

Three mini root beer floats featuring Pistachio Almond, Pralines 'n Cream, and Vanilla ice cream paired with MUG Root Beer for fans who like their float a little richer and toastier. Candy Flight: Three mini root beer floats featuring Reese's Peanut Butter Cup, fan-favorite OREO S'mores, and Vanilla ice cream paired with MUG Root Beer for maximum indulgence in every sip.

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