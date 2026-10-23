Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: general mills, Jaalen Best, Muhammad Ali, wheaties

Muhammad Ali Graces The Wheaties Box For a Limited Time

Muhammad Ali is coming back to the cover of the Wheaties box, along with Jaalen Best who is playing the boxer in The Greatest

Article Summary Wheaties unveils a limited-edition Muhammad Ali collector’s box with a rare double-sided design honoring the boxing icon.

The special Wheaties release also features Jaalen Best, who portrays Ali in Prime Video’s upcoming series The Greatest.

Fans can buy the Muhammad Ali Wheaties box at Shop.Wheaties.com for $19.64, a nod to his 1964 title-winning moment.

Ali’s latest Wheaties appearance continues his legacy after landmark covers in 1999, 2012, and the 2021 Century Box Series.

General Mills revealed two new covers for the Wheaties box, paying homage to Muhammad Ali with a rare double-sided design. As you can see here, they have created a box with two covers: the first features the one and only Greatest of All Time, while the other features Jaalen Best, who will be playing Ali in the upcoming Prime Video series The Greatest. This limited-edition box won't be on shelves, but instead will be sold on Shop.Wheaties.com for the very specific price of $19.64, in homage to Ali's historic 1964 World Championship victory. We have more details below as the boxes go on sale on Monday, October 26, while supplies last.

Muhammad Ali Returns To The Wheaties Box

Ali first appeared on the Wheaties box in 1999, becoming the first-ever boxer featured on the box in recognition of both his achievements in the ring and his influence beyond it. He graced the cover again in 2012 and 2021 in celebration of the Wheaties Century Box Series, commemorating 100 years of Wheaties champions. The new collector's box builds upon that longstanding legacy, reflecting how Wheaties continues to find new ways to bring its longstanding brand and more than 100 years of sports history to today's fans. By connecting Ali's history with Wheaties to a new generation experiencing his story through "The Greatest," the brand continues to evolve how it celebrates champions in culture.

About The Greatest

An inspiring coming-of-age story, The Greatest profiles Muhammad Ali and the personal, professional, and political battles he fought inside and outside the ring. Set against a changing America, the series follows a once-in-a-generation talent fighting for the right to become his own man. Through the fights that made him a champion and the convictions that made him an icon, a young man from Louisville transforms himself into Muhammad Ali, the greatest of all time.

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