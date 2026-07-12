Posted in: Music, Pop Culture, Soundtrack, Vinyl | Tagged: Black Screen Records, ghost in the shell

Multiple Ghost in the Shell Soundtracks Make Their Way To Vinyl

As part of the hype for the new Ghost in the Shell series coming out, several soundtracks in the franchise are now out on vinyl.

Article Summary Seven Ghost in the Shell vinyl soundtracks are now available from Black Screen Records, timed to the new anime series.

Five Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex albums bring Yoko Kanno’s genre-blending music from both seasons and the film.

Ghost in the Shell: Megatech Body revives the 1997 PlayStation game score with techno cuts from Derrick May, Hardfloor, and Westbam.

The 1995 Ghost in the Shell movie soundtrack gets an official vinyl release, remastered from the original score by Kenji Kawai.

Black Screen Records is celebrating the launch of a new Ghost in the Shell anime series by releasing seven soundtracks tied to the franchise on vinyl. Five of these are the songs released for the 2004 anime, Stand Alone Complex, as they span multiple artists and genres across both seasons and the film. The sixth album is the soundtrack from the 1997 PlayStation game, which they have dubbed Megatech Body, and the seventh is the original soundtrack to the 1995 film, faithfully remastered from the original score. We have details on all of them below, as all seven are available in BSR's shop.

Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex (Original Soundtrack + Album 1-5)

Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex aired in 2002 on SKY Perfect Choice network for two seasons, with a total of 52 episodes. The popular series directed by Kenji Kamiyama, produced by Production I.G with music by Yoko Kanno was not only a huge hit in Japan, but saw great success overseas, topping the ratings on cable television across the United States. The fusion of "starkness and lyricism" that characterizes Yoko Kanno's music paints a picture of a cyberpunk world in the not-so-distant future. It blends digital electronica with echoes of Eastern European folk songs, jazz, and rock. The vocals feature a blend of languages such as Russian, English, and Italian that depicts a stateless and complex future society. The soundtrack has been previously released on five CD albums.

Ghost in the Shell: Megatech Body (Original Soundtrack)

Ghost in the Shell's influence has indeed spread far and wide, granting it legendary status deep within unexpected corners of enthusiasts and fans. This album is a shining example of that phenomenon. If you're familiar with this release, you already know what we mean. If not, please allow the team at iam8bit to introduce you to: The Ghost in the Shell Megatech Body 2xLP.

Here is a collection of pulse-pounding, warehouse-shaking, bass-rattling techno that has reached mythical status among connoisseurs of the genre. Originally composed for the Ghost in the Shell PlayStation game from 1997, this soundtrack features contributions from legendary figures who have defined the techno scene since the 90s, such as Derrick May, Hardfloor, and Westbam, compiled and sound directed expertly by Takkyu Ishino. What's more, artist Takashi Murakami provided the album's stellar art direction, including stunning Yamato-e illustrations that bring Ghost in the Shell's visionary world new life.

Ghost in the Shell (Original Soundtrack)

We Release Whatever The Fuck We Want Records is thrilled and honored to announce the first-ever official vinyl pressing of the soundtrack for Mamoru Oshii's critically acclaimed and all-around legendary science fiction anime film Ghost in the Shell (1995), adapted from Masamune Shirow's groundbreaking manga series of the same name. Cut from the original master reels at Emil Berliner Studios (formerly the in-house recording department of renowned classical record label Deutsche Grammophon).

The haunting score is composed by Kenji Kawai, one of Japan's most celebrated soundtrack composers, alongside Joe Hisaishi and Ryuichi Sakamoto, whose work includes Hideo Nakata's Ring (1998) and Ring 2 (1999), Death Note (2006), Hong Kong films Seven Swords by Tsui Hark (2005) and Ip Man by Wilson Yip (2008), and countless others. Kawai's compositions see ancient harmonies and percussions uncannily mesh with synthesized sounds of the modern world to convey a sumptuous balance between folklore tradition and futuristic outlook. For its iconic main theme "Making of Cyborg", Kawai had a choir chant a wedding song in ancient Japanese, following Bulgarian folk harmonies, setting the standard for a timeless and unparalleled soundtrack that admirably echoes the film's musings on the nature of humanity in a technologically advanced world.

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