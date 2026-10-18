Posted in: Clothing, Fashion, Pokémon, Pop Culture | Tagged: the pokemon company

Multiple New Pokémon Holiday Items Have Been Released

Gotta catch them all for the holidays as Pokémon have been given several new clothing items and more ahead of the Christmas season.

Article Summary Pokémon Center has launched new holiday merchandise, giving Trainers festive ways to celebrate the Christmas season.

New Pokémon home decor includes ornaments, stockings, table runners, gift wrap, and other seasonal accessories.

Holiday Pokémon apparel features knit sweaters, pajamas, beanies, and cozy winter styles inspired by fan-favorite Pokémon.

Fans can also shop plush, key chains, countdown calendars, Holiday Pokémon Village items, and a gift-with-purchase sticker sheet.

The Pokémon Company released several new items this month to get into the holiday spirit, so you can catch your favorites in a different way. As you can see from the images below, they have created a couple of new lines of items and clothing, featuring several different Pokémon across sweaters, sleepwear, stockings, beanies, ornaments, and even a new snow globe. We have the finer details below as they are all available via the Pokémon Center.

Catch Pokémon In Different Ways For The Holidays

Inspired by the traditions that bring people together during the holiday season, Pokémon Center invites Trainers to celebrate while discovering new ways to make the season memorable with Pokémon by their side.

Home Decor: Trainers can deck the halls with an assortment of home decor featuring Pikachu, Amaura, Mew, Piplup, and more, created to fill days with holiday cheer. A variety of ornaments, stockings, table runners, gift-wrapping supplies, and other accessories are now available.

Trainers can deck the halls with an assortment of home decor featuring Pikachu, Amaura, Mew, Piplup, and more, created to fill days with holiday cheer. A variety of ornaments, stockings, table runners, gift-wrapping supplies, and other accessories are now available. New Apparel: Bundle up for a winter wonderland of Pokémon fun with festive knits and holiday pajamas from Pokémon Center. Featuring a mix of brand-new favorites and beloved evergreen styles, this cozy collection is filled with snuggly fabrics, merry colors, and Pokémon perfectly suited for chilly-season adventures. From woolly pajamas and knit sweaters to irresistibly soft beanies and more, these cheerful cold-weather companions are ready to keep Trainers warm, cozy, and full of wonder all winter long.

Additionally, Pokémon Center's evergreen items — such as countdown calendars and new additions to the highly anticipated Holiday Pokémon Village collection — will be available. Fans can also snuggle up with adorable plush and plush key chains featuring fan-favorite Pokémon. Lastly, a Winter Night Sky sticker sheet will be available as a gift with purchase throughout the season, while supplies last.

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