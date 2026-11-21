Posted in: Events, Pop Culture | Tagged: MST3K, Mystery Science Theater 3000
Mystery Science Theater 3000 Announces Spring 2027 Live Tour
Mystery Science Theater 3000 announced a brand-new live tour, as Jonah Ray will hit the road with the bots and The Mads in Spring 2027
Article Summary
- Mystery Science Theater 3000 announced the Returnen-ing Tour, a new live show launching across the U.S. in spring 2027.
- Jonah Ray leads the Mystery Science Theater 3000 cast, joined by Tom Servo, Crow, and video appearances by The Mads.
- MST3K Live kicks off March 16, 2027 in Los Angeles and runs through May 1, with more than 30 tour dates nationwide.
- The live show features Argoman the Fantastic Superman, with new riffs, comedy sketches, tickets from $39.50, and a VIP package.
The Mystery Science Theater 3000 crew are headed back on the road, as they have announced the Returnen-ing Tour, happening in the Spring of 2027. Like previous tours, you'll get a full show, this time featuring host Jonah Ray and a crossover with the original Mads, as they take you on an original adventure with an all-new movie setup specifically for a live audience. We have more details about the show below, along with all the dates they have planned, as tickets are available now through their website.
Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: The Returnen-ing Tour
Mystery Science Theater 3000 returns, live, to bring a brand-new show and action-packed nationwide tour to cities this spring. MST3K Live: The Returnen-ing Tour kicks off March 16, 2027, in Los Angeles and hits over thirty cities, bringing the legendary stage production back to audiences across the country. Starring MST3K host Jonah Ray (Jonah Heston), robot companions Tom Servo (Baron Vaughn) and Crow (Paul Bonanno), plus the legendary Mads, TV's Frank (Frank Conniff) and Dr. Forrester (Trace Beaulieu), who will check in on their unwilling test subjects via video.
Audiences will be treated to the top-requested MST3K favorite Ar
- Mar 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Montalban Theatre
- Mar 18 – San Diego, CA – Balboa Theatre
- Mar 19 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
- Mar 21 – Sacramento, CA – Channel 24
- Mar 23 – Boise, ID – Morrison Center
- Mar 24 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
- Mar 25 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre
- Mar 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre
- Mar 29 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre
- Mar 31 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
- Apr 1 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
- Apr 2 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater
- Apr 3 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre
- Apr 4 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theater
- Apr 7 – Indianapolis, IN – Clowes Memorial Hall
- Apr 8 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre
- Apr 9 – Detroit, MI – Fisher Theatre
- Apr 11 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
- Apr 12 – Tysons, VA – Capital One Hall
- Apr 13 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met
- Apr 14 – Portland, ME – State Theatre
- Apr 15 – Boston, MA – Shubert Theatre
- Apr 17 – Akron, OH – Goodyear Theater
- Apr 18 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center for the Arts
- Apr 20 – Durham, NC – DPAC
- Apr 22 – Nashville, TN – Polk Theater
- Apr 25 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live
- Apr 26 – Atlanta, GA – Atlanta Symphony Hall
- Apr 28 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre
- Apr 29 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater
- May 1 – Phoenix, AZ – Orpheum Theatre
Robot Roll Call VIP Meet & Greet Experience
- One (1) reserved seat in the first 10 rows, with a fantastic view of the stage and the screen.
- Official onstage meet & greet with Jonah Ray and the Robots, including one (1) photo with the whole crew. It's the closest you'll get to the Satellite of Love without being shot into space.
- One (1) VIP-exclusive 11"x17" poster designed just for this tour, autographed by Jonah Ray and only available with a VIP package.
- One (1) commemorative VIP laminate & lanyard.
- Early entry into the venue before general doors, plus crowd-free shopping at the official tour merch stand before the rest of the audience arrives.