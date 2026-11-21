Posted in: Events, Pop Culture | Tagged: MST3K, Mystery Science Theater 3000

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Announces Spring 2027 Live Tour

Mystery Science Theater 3000 announced a brand-new live tour, as Jonah Ray will hit the road with the bots and The Mads in Spring 2027

Article Summary Mystery Science Theater 3000 announced the Returnen-ing Tour, a new live show launching across the U.S. in spring 2027.

Jonah Ray leads the Mystery Science Theater 3000 cast, joined by Tom Servo, Crow, and video appearances by The Mads.

MST3K Live kicks off March 16, 2027 in Los Angeles and runs through May 1, with more than 30 tour dates nationwide.

The live show features Argoman the Fantastic Superman, with new riffs, comedy sketches, tickets from $39.50, and a VIP package.

The Mystery Science Theater 3000 crew are headed back on the road, as they have announced the Returnen-ing Tour, happening in the Spring of 2027. Like previous tours, you'll get a full show, this time featuring host Jonah Ray and a crossover with the original Mads, as they take you on an original adventure with an all-new movie setup specifically for a live audience. We have more details about the show below, along with all the dates they have planned, as tickets are available now through their website.

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: The Returnen-ing Tour

Mystery Science Theater 3000 returns, live, to bring a brand-new show and action-packed nationwide tour to cities this spring. MST3K Live: The Returnen-ing Tour kicks off March 16, 2027, in Los Angeles and hits over thirty cities, bringing the legendary stage production back to audiences across the country. Starring MST3K host Jonah Ray (Jonah Heston), robot companions Tom Servo (Baron Vaughn) and Crow (Paul Bonanno), plus the legendary Mads, TV's Frank (Frank Conniff) and Dr. Forrester (Trace Beaulieu), who will check in on their unwilling test subjects via video.

Audiences will be treated to the top-requested MST3K favorite Ar goman the Fantastic Superman, featuring all-new riffs, hilarious sketches, and high-energy fun. It's a show for MSTies of all ages to enjoy, with ticket prices starting at $39.50 and an exclusive VIP option available.

Mar 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Montalban Theatre

Mar 18 – San Diego, CA – Balboa Theatre

Mar 19 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

Mar 21 – Sacramento, CA – Channel 24

Mar 23 – Boise, ID – Morrison Center

Mar 24 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Mar 25 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

Mar 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre

Mar 29 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

Mar 31 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

Apr 1 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

Apr 2 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater

Apr 3 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre

Apr 4 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theater

Apr 7 – Indianapolis, IN – Clowes Memorial Hall

Apr 8 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre

Apr 9 – Detroit, MI – Fisher Theatre

Apr 11 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

Apr 12 – Tysons, VA – Capital One Hall

Apr 13 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

Apr 14 – Portland, ME – State Theatre

Apr 15 – Boston, MA – Shubert Theatre

Apr 17 – Akron, OH – Goodyear Theater

Apr 18 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center for the Arts

Apr 20 – Durham, NC – DPAC

Apr 22 – Nashville, TN – Polk Theater

Apr 25 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

Apr 26 – Atlanta, GA – Atlanta Symphony Hall

Apr 28 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre

Apr 29 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater

May 1 – Phoenix, AZ – Orpheum Theatre

Robot Roll Call VIP Meet & Greet Experience

One (1) reserved seat in the first 10 rows, with a fantastic view of the stage and the screen.

Official onstage meet & greet with Jonah Ray and the Robots, including one (1) photo with the whole crew. It's the closest you'll get to the Satellite of Love without being shot into space.

One (1) VIP-exclusive 11"x17" poster designed just for this tour, autographed by Jonah Ray and only available with a VIP package.

One (1) commemorative VIP laminate & lanyard.

Early entry into the venue before general doors, plus crowd-free shopping at the official tour merch stand before the rest of the audience arrives.

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