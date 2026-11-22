Posted in: NACON, Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: controller, Revo, Revo Max

Nacon Releases The Revo & Revo Max Controllers

Nacon dropped a pair of new controllers this month with the Revo and the Revo Max, with a Revo Pro design coming next year.

Article Summary Nacon released the Revo and Revo Max controllers for Xbox and PC, with the more customizable Revo Pro planned for 2027.

The Nacon Revo uses Hall Effect sticks and triggers, long-session ergonomics, and vibration support on PC and Xbox.

The Nacon Revo Max adds adjustable stick tension, instant triggers, micro-switch buttons, and a dead-zone-free Shooter Pro mode.

Nacon offers the lineup in PC/Smart TV and Xbox ecosystem versions, with both new controllers available now through select retailers.

Nacon has released two controllers for a new lineup with the Revo and the Revo Max, designed for both Xbox and PC players, with a third model on the way. The normal Revo has been designed to be an above-average model, offering a few enhancements and upgrades from a standard controller to give you an edge. The Max has been designed more as a pro-level controller for players who feel like they are fighting for their lives. Finally, there's the Revo Pro, which will be coming out sometime in 2027, designed for more customization. We have more details about the two that are out below, as they are available through select retailers and their website.

Nacon Revo Controller

The Revo controller is the embodiment of accessible and reliable performance. It is ideal for players looking for fluid control and flawless durability.

Hall Effect Technology: Magnetic joysticks and triggers for increased precision and longevity.

Magnetic joysticks and triggers for increased precision and longevity. Ergonomics and Comfort: An asymmetrical grip and a design engineered for long gaming sessions.

An asymmetrical grip and a design engineered for long gaming sessions. Immersive Vibrations: Equipped with vibration motors (two motors for the PC version, four for the Xbox version) to feel every force feedback.

Equipped with vibration motors (two motors for the PC version, four for the Xbox version) to feel every force feedback. Compatibility: Available in a Revo version for PC/Smart TV and a Revo X version for the Xbox ecosystem (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) and PC.

The Revo Max

For players who demand complete customization, the Revo Mac offers advanced adjustment options to adapt the controller to their playstyle; these options are in addition to all the Revo features detailed above.

Adjustable Joystick Tension: Adjust stick resistance for perfect control, whether you need fluidity for exploration or firmness for surgical aiming.

Adjust stick resistance for perfect control, whether you need fluidity for exploration or firmness for surgical aiming. Pro-Level Responsiveness: Instant triggers, micro-switch action buttons, and a micro-switch D-pad for immediate response.

Instant triggers, micro-switch action buttons, and a micro-switch D-pad for immediate response. Competitive Edge: 2 programmable rear shortcut buttons and a "Shooter Pro" mode that removes stick dead zones for maximum responsiveness.

2 programmable rear shortcut buttons and a "Shooter Pro" mode that removes stick dead zones for maximum responsiveness. Extended Compatibility: Available in a Revo PC Max version for PC/Smart TV and a Revo X Max version for the Xbox ecosystem and PC.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!