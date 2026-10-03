Posted in: Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: controller, NACON, Revolution 5 Unlimited

Nacon Unveils The New Revolution 5 Unlimited Controller

Nacon revealed a brand-new game controller this week as they showed off the Revolution 5 Unlimited Controller, available now

Article Summary Nacon unveils the Revolution 5 Unlimited, a new officially licensed PS5 and PC controller available now for $200.

Nacon packs in a built-in control screen for instant audio, sensitivity, button mapping, and system setting tweaks.

TMR magnetic technology, micro-switch buttons, Trigger Blockers, and Shooter Pro Mode target competitive players.

Triple connectivity, 1ms PC mode, a charging dock, storage case, and mobile app boost Nacon controller versatility.

Nacon has added a new controller to their lineup, specifically for PS5 and PC, as they have unveiled the Revolution 5 Unlimited Controller. This is an awesome little upgrade that gives you all the upgrades they've added to previous models, plus some additional interactive elements that work specifically with the console. Including its own interface above the power button to help customize your settings and more. We have more details from the team about it below, as it's currently on sale via their website for $200.

Nacon Unveils The New Revolution 5 Unlimited Controller

The Revolution 5 Unlimited is the culmination of years of research and continuous feedback from the esports community and the most demanding competitive players. This new high-end asymmetric controller, officially licensed for PlayStation 5 consoles, includes major hardware innovations.

The built-in control screen – a world-first for an officially licensed PS5 controller – offers instant adjustments without ever leaving the game. Players can adjust audio mixing, joystick sensitivity, shortcut mapping, and manage controller system settings on the fly. At the heart of the controller, TMR (Tunneling Magnetoresistance) magnetic technology makes its debut in NACON's lineup, to significantly improve reliability, while delivering surgical precision and reduced power consumption.

Built for competition, the R5U features micro-switch action buttons, Trigger Blockers with instant trigger technology to switch from an analog pull to an ultra-short click, as well as multiple remappable shortcut buttons. It also boasts advanced software features, such as the Shooter Pro Mode, which completely removes joystick dead zones to deliver enhanced responsiveness, precision, and performance.

The controller comes with comprehensive accessories, a storage case and a dedicated charging dock – for the first time at NACON for an officially licensed PS5 controller – allowing users to

charge and connect their gear in one convenient place. Designed to be highly versatile, it also includes:

Triple connectivity compatible with PS5 console, PC*, and Android Smart TVs, supported by a dedicated mobile app (iOS/Android) for fine-tuning advanced settings.

A dedicated PC mode offering ultra-low 1ms latency and advanced features via the mobile app (such as mapping shortcut keys, configuring gyroscopic controls, etc.).

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