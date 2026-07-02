Posted in: Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: electronics, lighting, Nanoleaf

Nanoleaf Has Launched The New Smart Multicolor Ceiling Light

Nanoleaf has branched out their line of smart home lighting again with the brand-new Smart Multicolor Ceiling Light option.

Article Summary Nanoleaf Smart Multicolor Ceiling Light brings app-controlled smart lighting to bedrooms, offices, and living spaces.

Adjust white light from 2200K to 6500K or switch to vivid multicolor gradients across 28 distinct color zones.

Dual-sided lighting combines a bright downlight and diffused backlight, plus Rhythm Music Sync for added ambience.

Nanoleaf supports Matter over Wi-Fi, works with the Nanoleaf App and Sense+ Switch, and starts at $80 per light.

Nanoleaf introduced a brand-new smart home lighting option this week as they launched the Smart Multicolor Ceiling Light. The shorthand to this is they've taken a lot of the tech they've designed for their light panels and bulbs over the years and put them into this new round light that you can control through their app. Giving you the option of setting different tones of light depending on the time of day, or going full color across the spectrum to match different vibes. The one major difference is that it's a light you hard-wire to your home's electrical system and screw into the ceiling; it's not charged or plugged into anything. We have more details below, as they're selling it for $80 per light or a two-pack for $140.

Add New Color and Tone Options With The Nanoleaf Smart Multicolor Ceiling Light

The Nanoleaf Smart Multicolor Ceiling Light delivers up to 2600 lumens of bright, high-quality light, filling bedrooms, offices, living rooms, and other everyday spaces with comfortable, crisp illumination. Featuring RG0 Low Blue Light technology, the fixture provides exceptionally even light distribution that reduces eye strain and eliminates blue light hazards to create the most comfortable atmosphere throughout the home.

With an adjustable white light range from 2200K to 6500K, the Ceiling Light adapts to your daily routine—offering cool, energizing tones to support focus and productivity during work or study, and warm, cozy lighting to help you unwind in the evening. For moments that call for more atmosphere, the Ceiling Light transitions seamlessly to vibrant multicolor hues with 28 distinct color zones for fluid, expressive gradients that elevate any room. Paired with an outstanding Color Rendering Index of CRI 95, the light brings out vivid, natural-looking colors throughout the entire home to enhance both decor and atmosphere.

Featuring a one-of-a-kind dual-sided lighting design, the Ceiling Light pairs a main downlight with a diffused upward backlight to create a rich layered glow that adds true atmospheric depth to living spaces. Set the downlight to a deep ocean blue and pair it with a vibrant purple backlight for brilliant layered lighting that fills the entire room with ambience. For more expressive moments, the Ceiling Light also includes the Rhythm Music Sync feature to make your spaces feel extra immersive.

The Multicolor Ceiling Light works with Matter over Wifi and is controllable with the Nanoleaf App, allowing users to customize brightness, lighting Scenes, and Schedules with ease. For more control options, the light also works with the Nanoleaf Sense+ Smart Wireless Switch.

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