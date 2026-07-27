Posted in: Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: Abacus Brands, National Geographic, vr

National Geographic Reveals Virtual Reality Educational Set

National Geographic has a brand-new Virtual Reality series with Abacus Brands, allowing you to learn more with your smartphone.

Article Summary National Geographic and Abacus Brands launch a new Virtual Reality educational series powered by a smartphone app.

National Geographic Virtual Reality World Wonders explores the pyramids, Mount Everest, Petra, and more iconic sites.

National Geographic Virtual Reality Extinction lets kids meet dinosaurs and witness the asteroid impact event.

Each National Geographic VR set includes a headset, a 40-page interactive book, and a hands-on bonus activity.

Abacus Brands and National Geographic have come together for a brand-new Virtual Reality series that teaches kids with VR assets. As you can see here, they have created two specific educational modules for kids to dive into. The first is World Wonders, which will focus on iconic locations around the world as you get to see them in a new way, both when they were active in their heyday and now, where they are mainly tourist attractions. Meanwhile, the second is Extinction, focused on a few specific dinosaurs that will talk about how they lived leading up to the calamity that ended their time here. Both of these use a smartphone app, where you'll download it and use the headset in the box to put your phone inside. We have more details below as both are on sale now.

National Geographic Virtual Reality – World Wonders

Take off on a globetrotting adventure to discover the most spectacular places on Earth in Virtual Reality World Wonders! Visit the pyramids in Egypt, stand on top of Mount Everest, and explore an ancient city carved in stone, all in immersive virtual reality! After a full day of exploration, unwind with the included 40-page book that covers history, culture, and fascinating facts about each of these stunning sites. Then put your building skills to the test as you construct your very own 3D puzzle of the Colosseum!

National Geographic Virtual Reality – Extinction

Experience the cataclysmic end of the Age of Dinosaurs in Virtual Reality Extinction! Discover dinosaurs like never before as you step into their prehistoric world in stunning virtual reality! Come face-to-face with the towering giants and fearsome predators that once ruled the Earth—just before their sudden and mysterious extinction. Witness the massive asteroid impact that changed the course of history. Explore the science behind the mass extinction event that wiped out 75% of all life on the planet. Includes a 40-page interactive book and a 20-inch Tyrannosaurus rex fossil.

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