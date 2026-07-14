Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: general mills, Nature Valley

Nature Valley Announces Limited-Edition National Parks Merch

Nature Valley is releasing several new items celebrating America's national parks, as well as special packaging and more.

Article Summary Nature Valley is launching limited-edition national park packaging and snacks to celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary.

Featured Nature Valley products spotlight Yosemite, Yellowstone, Arches, Acadia, Joshua Tree, Redwood, and Grand Canyon.

Nature Valley Adventure Kits include park-themed merch, an annual park pass, and exclusive snacks inspired by iconic parks.

Nature Valley says its National Park Foundation partnership has donated $35 million and helped restore 20,000 miles of trails.

General Mills is paying tribute to America's national parks for the 250th Anniversary, as Nature Valley will have several new items and options for a limited time. They have created a new set of snacks, slightly catered to the parks that are mentioned on each one. As you can see from the images here, they made a Sweet & Salty Nut for Arches, and Oats 'N Honey for Yosemite, an Almond Ganola Bar for Acadia, and so on. They also made a set of special merch boxes that can be found on their website in case you want to expand on your love for the parks. We have more details below as they are hitting shelves now and will be out fort a limited time.

Nature Valley Brings National Parks to Pantry Shelves This Summer

As a long-term companion for outdoor exploration, Nature Valley is dropping National Park Adventure Kits. Inspired by Yosemite, Yellowstone, and Arches National Parks, each bundle includes an America the Beautiful Annual Resident Pass*, exclusive park-themed merch — including trail-ready totes, sun protection neck gaiters, and adventure-proof belt bags — and limited-edition Nature Valley products featuring national park artwork. This collection is inspired by Nature Valley's partnership with the National Park Foundation.

The collaboration's limited-edition packaging will appear across some of Nature Valley's most popular products, each featuring scenic artwork, including:

Nature Valley Crunchy, Yosemite and Redwood: Towering cliffs, giant redwoods, and scenic California landscapes now appear across Crunchy bar packaging.

Towering cliffs, giant redwoods, and scenic California landscapes now appear across Crunchy bar packaging. Nature Valley Sweet & Salty, Grand Canyon, Arches, and Acadia: Rugged canyon views, dramatic rock formations, and coastal scenery bring a new look to Sweet & Salty bars.

Rugged canyon views, dramatic rock formations, and coastal scenery bring a new look to Sweet & Salty bars. Nature Valley Protein, Yellowstone: Yellowstone's famous geysers and wide-open wilderness take over the Protein bar packaging.

Yellowstone's famous geysers and wide-open wilderness take over the Protein bar packaging. Nature Valley Biscuit Sandwiches, Joshua Tree: Striking desert landscapes and signature twisted Joshua trees shape the latest look for Biscuit Sandwich packages.

Nature Valley has donated more than $35 million to the National Park Foundation over the last fifteen years to support conservation projects, youth education programs and expanded access to national parks. Through the partnership, Nature Valley has also helped restore more than 20,000 miles of trails across parks, including Mount Rainier, Grand Teton, Yosemite, and Grand Canyon.

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