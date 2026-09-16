Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: general mills, Old El Paso

Nerd Food: Old El Paso Adds New Broths and Canned Soups

Old El Paso has added new broths and canned soups to its lineup as the autumn season approaches.

Article Summary Old El Paso expands beyond taco night with new Tex-Mex broths and canned soups arriving for the fall season.

New Old El Paso broths include Birria Style Beef and Chicken Tinga Style, made for soups, ramen, sauces, and stews.

Old El Paso canned soups add Chipotle Steak Burrito Style and Cheesy Beef Taco Style, with 12 to 16 grams of protein.

General Mills says the new Old El Paso lineup brings bold Tex-Mex flavor to quick lunches, weeknight meals, and more.

General Mills has produced two new items for the Old El Paso brand, as they're dipping into soups and broths as we head into Autumn. Both of these are designed to give a little bit of that taco and burrito taste to your soups, whether you're making them from scratch or want something pre-made ahead of time. The lineup includes Birria Style Beef Broth, Chicken Tinga Style Broth, Chipotle Steak Burrito Style Soup, and Cheesy Beef Taco Style Soup. They even posted broth recipes on their website for those looking to experiment with them. We have more details below, as they should be hitting local grocery shelves soon.

Old El Paso Dips Into The Soup Broth Bowl

The 32 oz. restaurant-inspired broths add a punch of spice and a little fun to any home-cooked meal — from grains and pasta to ramen, soups, sauces, and stews. They're gluten-free and made with no artificial flavors. The Old El Paso Birria Style Beef Broth is rich and zesty, seasoned with a smoky blend of chilis, garlic, and lime, while Old El Paso Chicken Tinga Style Broth is savory and smoky with Tinga-style seasoning.

Take Taco Tuesday Beyond the Shell With Canned Soups

Old El Paso is also expanding its canned soup lineup with two hearty varieties inspired by familiar taco and burrito recipes. Ready in minutes on the stovetop or in the microwave, the soups offer 12 to 16 grams of protein per can and are gluten-free with no artificial flavors. The Old El Paso Chipotle Steak Burrito Style Soup is a mild, chunky combination of beef, rice, tomatoes, and corn, while Old El Paso Cheesy Beef Taco Style Soup combines beef patty crumbles, tomatoes, corn, jalapeño peppers, and black beans with cheddar and cream cheese.

"There's nothing better than a warm, flavorful meal as we head into fall, and we're seeing consumers look for more ways to bring the Tex-Mex flavors they love to meals beyond taco night," said Ben Bienert, Business Unit Director for Old El Paso at General Mills. "That inspired us to think about how Old El Paso could show up in even more cooking occasions. Our new versatile broths make it easy to bring bold Tex-Mex flavor to busy weeknight dinners, a lunch staple, or as the starting point for something completely new."

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