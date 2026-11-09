Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Liquid Death, pop-tarts

Liquid Death Launches Second Collaboration With Pop-Tarts

Liquid Death has come together with Pop-Tarts once again to release a new pastry treat with Squeezed to Death Frosted Orange

Article Summary Liquid Death and Pop-Tarts reunite for a limited-edition Squeezed to Death Frosted Orange toaster pastry.

Inspired by Liquid Death sparkling water, the flavor packs orange filling, frosting, and orange sprinkles.

Liquid Death x Pop-Tarts Squeezed to Death Frosted Orange hits participating retailers starting November 2026.

Priced at $4.69 for 12-count and $4.97 for 16-count, the Liquid Death collab is available for a limited run.

Liquid Death has once again teamed with Kellanova to make a new Pop-Tarts flavor, as this time around they've created the Squeezed to Death Frosted Orange. The new option comes from the water brand's soda-flavored lineup, as they have infused it into the toaster pastry for a unique flavor to carry your breakfast through the Fall. You should be able to pick up the flavor at a number of retailers, as well as online through their website, as the flavor will be around for only a limited time. We have more details from their company about the new collaboration for you below.

Liquid Death x Pop-Tarts Squeezed to Death Frosted Orange

Inspired by Liquid Death's Squeezed to Death Orange soda-flavored sparkling water, the limited-edition toaster pastry features orange-flavored filling, a golden-orange crust, frosting, and orange sprinkles. Launching at participating retailers beginning in November 2026 for $4.69 (12-count) and $4.97 (16-count). The launch follows last year's Pop-Tarts Carnage collaboration, which transformed Pop-Tarts Frosted Strawberry into a Liquid Death beverage. This time, the brands are flipping the script by bringing a Liquid Death-inspired flavor to Pop-Tarts.

Get ready for a killer collab with a flavor that's to die for! Pop-Tarts Liquid Death Frosted Squeezed to Death Orange toaster pastries will break your fast in half at breakfast time, slay midday munchies as a lunch snack option, or smash your sweet tooth for dessert. Bite into a toaster pastry with tangy Squeezed to Death Orange filling, smooth frosting, crunchy toppings, and a soft pastry crust. This ready-to-eat treat is perfect for snack time on the go. Unwrap Pop-Tarts Liquid Death Frosted Squeezed to Death Orange toaster pastries during late-night video game sessions, stock the office pantry, pack in the car for road trips, and keep hangry coworkers at bay with this individually wrapped grab-and-go adult snack choice.

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