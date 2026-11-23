Posted in: Nerd Food | Tagged: Sun Cruiser, The Boston Beer Company

Sun Cruiser Wants To Cover The Costs of Your Holiday Travel

Sun Cruiser has a new promotion happening where they want to help cover the cost of your holiday travel to make the season a little cheaper.

Article Summary Sun Cruiser launched the Cruisin' Home Fund, a holiday travel promotion that helps cover airfare for eligible winners.

Entries are open through December 14 at SunCruiserCruisinHomeFund.com for travelers 21+ with proof of a holiday flight.

Selected Sun Cruiser winners can get roundtrip airfare reimbursed via Venmo up to $800 for travel from Dec. 18 to Jan. 3.

Each winner also gets an extra $100 for Sun Cruiser, which comes in iced tea + vodka and lemonade + vodka flavors.

The Boston Beer Company has a new promotion through Sun Cruiser to help cover your holiday travel expenses. The event is called the Cruisin' Home Fund, where one lucky winner will have some of their expenses covered by the company up to a certain amount, with the goal of making the holidays a little easier to manage. Because let's be real, this year in particular is excessively expensive for no good reason, and we all could use some relief. We have the finer details below for you to check out, as we wish those of you who are 21+ luck in winning.

Sun Cruiser Cruisin' Home Fund

From now through December 14, eligible drinkers can enter the Cruisin' Home Fund contest at SunCruiserCruisinHomeFund.com by uploading proof of their holiday flight booking and sharing how they'll be celebrating the holidays with Sun Cruiser for a chance to snag a portion of the Fund. Selected winners will receive reimbursement via Venmo for the value of their roundtrip airfare, up to $800, for eligible travel between December 18 and January 3. And because no holiday homecoming is complete without a little celebrating, each winner will also get an extra $100 to help cover the first round or two of Sun Cruisers when they reunite with friends and family.

A Sun Cruiser for Every Reunion

Whether it's catching up at your hometown bar, heading to a holiday party, or getting the old crew back together, Sun Cruiser is ready for wherever the holidays take you. Available in Iced Tea + Vodka styles like Classic, Peach, Raspberry, and Half & Half, plus Lemonade + Vodka flavors including Classic, Pink Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, and Blueberry Lemonade, Sun Cruiser is bubble-free with 100 calories, 1g of sugar, and 4.5% ABV per 12 oz. serving.

"Getting home for the holidays should be about the people you can't wait to see, not how much it costs to get there," said Erica Taylor, senior brand director for Sun Cruiser. "With the Cruisin' Home Fund, we're helping take a little stress out of the trip so our drinkers can focus on the best part: getting home, cracking open a Sun Cruiser, and spending time with their favorite people."

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