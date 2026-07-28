Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Campbell's, Campbell's Chunky Frozen Bowls, The Campbell's Company

Nerdy Food: Campbell's Has Released The New Chunky Frozen Bowls

In what feels like a totally nerdy food invention, Campbell’s has made a new line of Chunky Frozen Bowls that you heat up in the microwave.

Article Summary Campbell’s has launched Chunky Frozen Bowls, turning its hearty Chunky lineup into quick microwaveable freezer meals.

The new Campbell’s bowls focus on high-protein lunch and dinner options for shoppers seeking fast, filling comfort food.

Chunky Frozen Bowls arrive in eight flavors, including Chili Mac, Meat Lovers’ Lasagna, and Buffalo Chicken Mac.

Campbell’s says the new Chunky Frozen Bowls will be hitting grocery freezers soon for easy heat-and-eat meals.

The Campbell's Company has released a new line of Chunky soups that feel like a nerdy food invention, as they have revealed the Chunky Frozen Bowls. The company made eight different flavors of frozen chunky soups, which you just need to pop into the microwave for them to heat instantly. It's basically the quickest kind of meal you can have that is both soup and protein in one, making it an option for those who are busy doing something and just need a quick snack meal. We have more details on them below as you'll see them hitting grocery freezers shortly.

Campbell's Chunky Frozen Bowls Make a Quick Meal Quicker

With the new Frozen Bowls, Chunky is offering new lunch and dinner options that are high in protein at a time when "high protein" has become America's most-followed diet for the third year in a row, and consumers are increasingly turning to the freezer aisle in their regular grocery shopping routines. Built for today's diet, the new frozen bowls are packed with high protein and are available in eight craveable flavors that Chunky fans know and love:

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