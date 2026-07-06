Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Mars Inc., National Hot Dog Day, pringles

Nerdy Food: Pringles Introduces New Pop Dog Buns & Chips

Pringles is celebrating National Hot Dog Day with their new Pop Dog Buns, offering three different flavors for your BBQ plans.

Article Summary Pringles is launching limited-edition Pop Dog Buns for National Hot Dog Day, turning hot dog buns into the main event.

Pringles Pop Dog Buns come in BBQ, Sour Cream and Onion, and Honey Mustard flavors inspired by popular crisps.

Each Pringles Pop Dog Bun is 7.5 inches long, sold one per iconic can, and designed to fit most hot dogs or brats.

Fans can get Pringles Pop Dog Buns free with a $6.97 Pringles three-pack on July 8 and July 15, while supplies last.

Pringles has a new special kind of food item to spice up the summer BBQ's a bit, as they have introduced the new Pop Dog Buns. These are three flavored buns that have been created using three of the brand's popular summer flavors of BBQ, Sour Cream and Onion, and Honey Mustard, and transformed them into actual hot dog buns you can buy in a can. It's one bun per can, so you're not getting a pack of them, but it is a pretty big bun to fit almost any size hot dog or brat you feel like cooking up. We have more info on them below as you'll see them hitting grocery stores this week in celebration of National Hot Dog Day.

Pringles Expands Your Hot Dog's Flavor With Pop Dog Buns

The Pringles Pop Dog Buns take the most overlooked part of the hot dog and turn it into the star of the show. Sized up at 7.5 inches long and packaged in the brand's iconic cans for a perfect fit, Pop Dog Buns deliver flavor from the first bite to the last. Whether you enjoy your hot dog with a side of Pringles crisps or place them directly on your dog for double the flavor and an extra pop of crunch, the limited-edition

Buns are available in a delicious, crisp-inspired lineup:

Pringles Sour Cream & Onion Pop Dog Buns: All the tangy, savory, and creamy flavors fans know and love, reimagined in a soft, potato-based bun.

All the tangy, savory, and creamy flavors fans know and love, reimagined in a soft, potato-based bun. Pringles BBQ Pop Dog Buns: A little smoky with a touch of sweetness for a backyard barbecue flavor that perfectly complements any hot dog.

A little smoky with a touch of sweetness for a backyard barbecue flavor that perfectly complements any hot dog. Pringles Honey Mustard Pop Dog Buns: Combines the sweetness of honey with the tang of mustard for a bold, satisfying twist on the classic bun.

Just in time for the summer hot dog season and in celebration of National Hot Dog Day, fans will have two chances to snag the limited-edition Pringles-inspired buns, dropping this Wednesday, July 8, and on National Hot Dog Day, Wednesday, July 15, at 12 p.m. ET. They'll be available for FREE with the purchase of a Pringles Three-Pack — featuring Pringles Sour Cream & Onion, Pringles Honey Mustard, and Pringles BBQ crisps — for $6.97 on OnceYouPopMarket. com and Pringles' Instagram and Facebook Shops, while supplies last.

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