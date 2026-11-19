Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Wholly

Nerdy Food: Wholly Releases New Squeezable Guacamole and Avocado

Wholly has made its guacamole and avocado products more accessible with new squeezable 10-ounce squeeze packs available in Mild, Spicy Jalapeño and Sea Salt.

Article Summary Wholly has launched new Squeezeable Avocado and Guacamole bottles, including Mild, Sea Salt, and Spicy Jalapeño.

Each Wholly squeeze bottle holds 10 ounces and is designed for quick use with no prep, pits, knives, or waste.

Wholly says the squeeze format keeps avocado products green for up to 10 days after opening and cuts food waste.

Wholly Squeezeable Guacamole and Avocado are rolling out to Kroger stores, H-E-B, WinCo, and Piggly Wiggly for $4.50-$6.

Wholly has decided to put out a couple of new nerdy delivery options for their guacamole and avocado products, as they have gone the squeezable route. As you can see here, they have created the new Avocado Squeeze and Guacamole Squeeze, along with a Spicy Jalapeño option, essentially giving you a quick way to spread some of their dips onto foods in a quick and convenient way. Each of them is a 10-ounce squeeze packet, giving you the option without any prep, no pits, no knives, or anything else half used and wasted. We have mroe details from their announcement below, as you'll see them making their way to Kroger-owned stores and regional favorites, including H-E-B, WinCo, and Piggly Wiggly, for $4.50-$6 per bottle.

Wholly Gets Nerdy With Squeezeable Guac and Avocado

Designed to meet consumer demand for greater convenience and versatility, the new 10-ounce squeeze format keeps guacamole and smashed avocado green for up to 10 days after opening, directly addressing everyday frustrations of browning guacamole and food waste. The squeeze format gives consumers control to squeeze only what they need, eliminating the pressure to finish an entire package at once. Made with 100% real Hass avocados, the new products are available in Mild, Spicy Jalapeño, and Sea Salt. Each flavor is non-GMO, naturally gluten-free, and free from artificial flavors and synthetic colors.

Whole avocados can be unpredictable and difficult to meal prep, as they're often too ripe or not ripe enough. The brand's new squeeze format builds on consumers' love of avocados while offering greater versatility and convenience to the prepackaged dips and spreads category. Wholly is primarily known for its prepackaged guacamole, available in over five different flavors in both mini and bowl sizes, as well as smashed and diced avocados. The new squeeze format expands the ways consumers can use avocado products.

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