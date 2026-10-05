Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Nestlé, Nestlé Toll House

Nestlé Toll House Announces First-Ever Advent Calendar

Nestlé Toll House is launching its first-ever Advent Calendar, sold exclusively online for $30 on three dates (Oct. 9, Nov. 6, Dec. 4) at 2 p.m. ET while supplies last.

Article Summary Nestlé Toll House is launching its first-ever Advent Calendar, packed with 12 ready-to-bake holiday cookie surprises.

The $30 Nestlé advent calendar will drop online only on October 9, November 6, and December 4 at 2 p.m. ET.

New Nestlé holiday treats include Snowflake Morsels and Snowflake Cookie Dough for festive seasonal baking.

Nestlé Toll House also packs fan-favorite cookie doughs and morsels, from Peppermint Cocoa to classic chocolate chip.

Nestlé Toll House has a special item they're putting up for sale over the holidays, as they have announced their first-ever Advent Calendar. This particular item will come with a series of ready-to-bake items behind each square that you'll open over the holiday season. There is a catch, however, as this limited-edition calendar is available exclusively online for $30, being sold on three specific days: October 9, November 6, and December 4 (National Cookie Day) at 2 p.m. ET, while supplies last. We have more details about it below as we wish you luck in snagging one.

Nestlé Toll House Announces First-Ever Advent Calendar

Designed in the shape of a house inspired by the original Toll House Inn, the advent calendar is crafted to beautifully adorn kitchen countertops and features 12 numbered doors that double as festive holiday cards. Each day reveals a surprise corresponding Nestlé Toll House product that delivers the nostalgic, homemade taste the brand is famous for, allowing fans to experience magic in every bite with a variety of refrigerated cookie doughs and morsels.

Two New Holiday Innovations

NEW! Nestlé Toll House Snowflake Morsels : The latest addition to the brand's playful lineup of shaped morsels, these festive snowflake-shaped morsels bring winter wonder to every homemade creation. Bake into holiday treats or sprinkle them on top as a decorative finish to elevate cookies, brownies, bark, and more.Nestl

: The latest addition to the brand's playful lineup of shaped morsels, these festive snowflake-shaped morsels bring winter wonder to every homemade creation. Bake into holiday treats or sprinkle them on top as a decorative finish to elevate cookies, brownies, bark, and more.Nestl NEW! Nestlé Toll House Snowflake Cookie Dough: Bake up holiday magic with Nestlé Toll House sugar cookie dough, now with festive snowflake-shaped morsels that add a wintry touch to the table.

Ten Everyday Favorites and Festive Classics

Santa's Cookie Dough

Peppermint Cocoa Cookie Dough

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Holiday Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Milk Chocolatey Flavored Football Morsels

Butterscotch Artificially Flavored Morsels

Semi-Sweet Chocolate Morsels, made with 100% real chocolate

Milk Chocolate Mini Morsels

Dark Chocolate Morsels

Chocolate Chip Remix Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

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