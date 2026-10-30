Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Nestlé, The Polar Express, Toll House

Nestlé Toll House Releases The Polar Express Baking Options

If you happen to be a fan of The Polar Express, Toll House has provided a couple of new options to bring the story to baked goods

Article Summary Nestlé Toll House unveils The Polar Express holiday baking line with themed morsels and cookie dough.

Nestlé’s new morsels blend hot cocoa and marshmallow flavors for cookies, brownies, and festive treats.

The Polar Express cookie dough from Nestlé Toll House includes flavored morsels and holiday sprinkles.

Available nationwide for a limited holiday run, Nestlé Toll House prices start at $4.99 and may vary.

Nestlé Toll House has been given a couple of new holiday options that call back to The Polar Express, letting you bring the books and the film to your Christmas treats. As you can see here, they have created a special brand of both Morsels and Cookie Dough themed around the children's story, offering a Hot Cocoa and Marshmallow option, as well as red- and green-colored chocolate options for you to bake with. As you might suspect, they'll only be around for a limited time, as they'll be removed when the holidays end, so you'll only have a couple of months to snag some.

The Polar Express Comes To Nestlé Toll House

Nestlé Toll House The Polar Express Morsels (9 oz, MSRP $5.79) and Nestlé Toll House The Polar Express Cookie Dough (14 oz, MSRP $4.99) are available at retailers nationwide now. Prices may vary by retailer.

Nestlé Toll House The Polar Express Morsels: Make any holiday treat feel more special with rich hot cocoa and marshmallow-flavored morsels. Enjoy straight from the bag, mix into cookies, brownies, or a favorite recipe, or use to top festive treats and snacks.

Make any holiday treat feel more special with rich hot cocoa and marshmallow-flavored morsels. Enjoy straight from the bag, mix into cookies, brownies, or a favorite recipe, or use to top festive treats and snacks. Nestlé Toll House The Polar Express Cookie Dough: Try Nestlé Toll House refrigerated cookie dough with Hot Cocoa and Marshmallow Flavored Morsels and festive holiday sprinkles. Each cookie bakes up with a crispy edge and soft, chewy center, for the iconic homemade taste fans know and love — dancing chefs not included.

"Holiday baking taps into the nostalgia of the season and brings back the cherished traditions and special moments we remember from growing up," said Melanie Knoke, Sr. Marketing Manager at Nestlé Toll House. "At Nestlé Toll House, we wanted to evoke those memories by capturing the enchanting spirit of 'The Polar Express' and create a new way to enjoy holiday movie nights with freshly baked cookies alongside friends and family."

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