Posted in: Events, Netflix, Pop Culture | Tagged: kpop demon hunters

Netflix Announces KPop Demon Hunters: The Immersive Experience

Netflix is taking being interactive with the KPop Demon Hunters to a new level as The Immersive Experience is coming to certain cities.

Article Summary Netflix is launching KPop Demon Hunters: The Immersive Experience at Netflix House locations in Dallas and Philadelphia.

Fans can step into HUNTR/X’s world with music, dance, demon battles, live actors, interactive sets, and 3D effects.

The all-ages KPop Demon Hunters event features songs from the film plus meet-and-greets with Derpy Tiger and Sussie Bird.

KPop Demon Hunters tickets are on sale now for Mastercard holders, with Netflix and public sales before November openings.

Netflix has a brand-new experience coming soon for fans of KPop Demon Hunters, as they have introduced The Immersive Experience. Set to happen in both Dallas and Philadelphia, the all-ages experience will allow you to step into the story of HUNTR/X, as you'll be able to sing, sance, and hunt down demons with other fans. The event kicks off on November 12 at Netflix House Dallas, followed by November 20 at Netflix House Philadelphia. We have more details available below from the company as tickets are on sale right now for Mastercard credit card holders, on September 29 for Netflix members, and on October 1 for the general public.

KPop Demon Hunters: The Immersive Experience

KPop Demon Hunters: The Immersive Experience takes fans into the film's animated universe, starting backstage with HUNTR/X before opening night at the latest stop on their world tour. When Gwi-Ma crashes the scene, guests will join the animated HUNTR/X to restore the Honmoon and "Takedown" demons across neon-lit Seoul through interactive sets and screens, as well as 3D technology. Guests will be immersed in the story through music and play-based challenges with live actors and custom animation, providing an unforgettable musical adventure for fans of all ages. The entire experience is set against hit songs from the film's Grammy and Academy Award-winning soundtrack, including fan-favorites "How It's Done," "Soda Pop," "Golden," and more.

Guests will also have the opportunity to meet the lovable – and (fur) real – Derpy Tiger and Sussie Bird up close for the first time. Derpy Tiger is brought to life through groundbreaking puppetry created in collaboration with Jim Henson's Creature Shop. Perched beside him, Sussie Bird rounds out the scene, letting out his trademark chirps and squawks.

Exclusive photo opportunities and all-new merchandise, along with themed food and drink items inspired by KPop Demon Hunters, will be available at both Netflix House locations timed to the launch of KPop Demon Hunters: The Immersive Experience in November. These new offerings are part of Netflix House's plans to regularly update what fans experience inside based on what's popular on screen so there is always something new to discover each visit.

September 22, 2026 – Tickets for Mastercard credit cardholders begins (Dallas and Philadelphia)

– Tickets for Mastercard credit cardholders begins (Dallas and Philadelphia) September 29, 2026 – Tickets for Netflix members begins (Dallas and Philadelphia)

– Tickets for Netflix members begins (Dallas and Philadelphia) October 1, 2026 – Public ticket sales begin (Dallas and Philadelphia)

– Public ticket sales begin (Dallas and Philadelphia) November 12, 2026 – Experience opens at Netflix House Dallas

– Experience opens at Netflix House Dallas November 20, 2026 – Experience opens at Netflix House Philadelphia

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