Posted in: Clothing, Fashion, Netflix, Pop Culture | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, Megan Thee Stallion

Netflix Opens KPop Demon Hunters "KShop" With Megan Thee Stallion

Netflix has opened a new KPop Demon Hunters-themed online store called the KShop, with Megan Thee Stallion helping to promote it

Article Summary Netflix has opened the KShop, a new KPop Demon Hunters online store with exclusive merch available for the holiday season.

Megan Thee Stallion fronts the KPop Demon Hunters KShop campaign, with Charles Melton and Michael Irvin in promo spots.

KPop Demon Hunters KShop items include Kayou trading cards, Mattel singing dolls, Hasbro light sticks, and NERF weapons.

The KPop Demon Hunters KShop also features Vans shoes and a LEGO Derpy Tiger and Sussie Bird set available now.

Netflix has opened up a new online shop just in time for the holidays, featuring items from the KPop Demon Hunters franchise called the KShop. The shop offers a number of exclusive items you can only get through its one-stop online store, including figurines, collectible cards, and more, all available right now. To help promote it, they got Megan Thee Stallion to appear in a special ad and promo material for the shop. Have fun getting your KPop Demon Hunters fans in your life the items they want the most!

Get All Your KPop Demon Hunters Gear At The KShop

Welcome to the KShop: the official one-stop shop stocked with highly desired KPop Demon Hunters gifts every fan will want this holiday season. Three-time Grammy Award-winning superstar and Roommates actress, Megan Thee Stallion runs the register as the ultimate shopkeeper of the fandom's most coveted treasures, while BEEF actor Charles Melton and NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin stop by in search of the hottest K-pop Demon Hunters drops. The shelves hold what fans and gift-givers are hunting for, from collectible Kayou trading cards and Mattel Singing Dolls to Hasbro Light Sticks and the LEGO Derpy Tiger and Sussie Bird set, plus a few more hidden merchandise surprises for fans.

Gift buyers have a new demon to face this holiday – finding the right KPop Demon Hunters gift. Discover the hottest merch in each mini-episode now available on the KShopDemonHunters Instagram channel:

"The Shadow" featuring Charles Melton , along with LEGO and Hasbro toys: Welcome to the KShop! Things are getting out of hand during Megan Thee Stallion's shift. Even demons (and Charles Melton) can't resist the allure of the LEGO Derpy Tiger and Sussie Bird set.

, along with LEGO and Hasbro toys: Welcome to the KShop! Things are getting out of hand during Megan Thee Stallion's shift. Even demons (and Charles Melton) can't resist the allure of the LEGO Derpy Tiger and Sussie Bird set. "The Playmaker" featuring Michael Irvin , along with Kayou trading cards: Megan Thee Stallion knows that Hunters never fumble an opportunity to collect a Kayou Energy Edition Series 2 Rumi card. Michael Irvin, it's your time to shine!

, along with Kayou trading cards: Megan Thee Stallion knows that Hunters never fumble an opportunity to collect a Kayou Energy Edition Series 2 Rumi card. Michael Irvin, it's your time to shine! "The Matriarch" featuring Mattel dolls: We do NOT play about the Rumi "Golden" Singing Doll

We do NOT play about the Rumi "Golden" Singing Doll Kayou Trading Cards: Kayou KPop Demon Hunters Trading Cards Energy Edition Series 2

Kayou KPop Demon Hunters Trading Cards Energy Edition Series 2 Mattel Mattel Mini Collectible Keychain Figures Mattel HUNTR/X "Golden" Singing Doll Assortment (Rumi, Mira, Zoey)

Hasbro Hasbro KPop Demon Hunters Electronic Light Sticks Hasbro NERF KPop Demon Hunters Role Play Swords and Spirit Blades Rumi's Four Tiger Sword Mira's Curved Moon Sword Zoey's Spirit Blades

Vans Vans KPop Demon Hunters x Vans Derpy Classic Slip-On Shoe

LEGO LEGO KPop Demon Hunters Derpy Tiger and Sussie Bird Set



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