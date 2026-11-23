Posted in: Books, Pop Culture | Tagged: Alice Winn, Worship

New Alice Winn Novel "Worship" Arrives on February 23

Alice Winn has a new novel on the way, as Worship takes on the Arthurian legend of Tristram and Isolde, arriving February 23, 2027

Article Summary Alice Winn’s new novel Worship arrives February 23, 2027, from Penguin Random House and is now up for pre-order.

Worship reworks the Arthurian legend of Tristram and Isolde with doomed romance, wit, and a darker edge.

Princess Isode’s future unravels when Sir Tristram defeats Sir Palomides, the knight she plans to marry.

As war brews around Camelot, Worship follows Isode and Tristram on a voyage that changes how they see love.

Alice Winn, author of the book In Memoriam, has a new novel on the way, as Penguin Random House will release Worship on February 23, 2027. The book has been described as a mix between the tones of yearning in the face of brutality from her previous novel, meshed with the tongue-in-cheek humor and wit of The Princess Bride, as she puts her own spin on the Arthurian legend of the doomed lovers, Tristram and Isolde. You can read more about the book below, as it's officially available for pre-order.

Worship Will Be Released on February 23, 2027

A dazzlingly inventive new novel from the bestselling author of In Memoriam: Arthurian legend cracked open. Princess Isode is happy with life in medieval Ireland. Her hair is as shiny as thread of pure gold; every knight she heals with her medicinal powers falls madly in love with her, and she will become a great queen once she marries Sir Palomides, the second-best knight in all the world–the moment he converts to Christianity. Her plans, however, are shattered when a mysterious newcomer defeats her beloved in a tournament.

Handsome, unfriendly Sir Tristram is fast becoming the strongest knight–yet has no interest in marrying Isode. He wants only to win approval–worship–from his idol, Palomides, and a seat at the Round Table. Palomides is too preoccupied with whatever is going on with him and God. Meanwhile, civil war is brewing in Camelot. As Princess Isode tries to regain control of her once glittering future, she and Tristram set out on a perilous voyage and begin to see each other in a new light. Worship is the stuff of legend, a wickedly funny, endlessly surprising novel about hope in the face of uncertainty–how far we might go, and what we're willing to lose, for the ones we love.

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