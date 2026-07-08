Posted in: Clothing, Pop Culture | Tagged: New Balance, soccer, World Cup

New Balance Announces Football House in NYC For World Cup

New Balance will be celebrating the final rounds of the World Cup with a special Football House in NYC pop-up location this weekend.

Article Summary New Balance opens its Football House pop-up in NYC from July 10-19, bringing World Cup energy to 210 Lafayette Street.

The New Balance Football House blends retail, training, customization, gaming, music, food, and creator-led experiences.

Fans can test New Balance cleats in skills drills, speed and shootout challenges, plus a 1v1 setup and gaming lounge.

Highlights include Men in Blazers, NY SCORES events, Brooklyn FC's tournament, and SV2's interactive takeover.

New Balance is celebrating the final week of the World Cup with a special activation in New York City, as they're bringing the Football House out this weekend. Starting on July 10 and running all the way until July 19, from 12-7 pm daily, you can visit this new pop-up location at 210 Lafayette Street for several activities and activations, as well as soccer gear to snag, as we enter the quarterfinals of the World Cup. Which will include a special gaming event with Ambassador SV2. We have the complete details and schedule below for those looking to check it out.

New Balance Football House in NYC

The New Balance Football House brings the brand's football vision to life through an extended, one-of-a-kind retail, cultural, and creator experience. Located in the heart of SoHo across two connected levels, the space blends performance, lifestyle, and digital culture, offering consumers the opportunity to shop, train, customize product, engage with the game, and participate in one-of-a- kind moments.

All Day, Every Day – Come try on a pair of New Balance cleats and put them to the test with skills and drills, speed challenge, shootout challenge, and 1v1 challenge. Plus, a gaming lounge, photo moments, food, and music.

Friday, July 10 : Please note that pop-up activities will not be available on this day, and we will only host the attendees of the Men in Blazers Live Show. 3-5 PM: Men in Blazers Live Show (Invite Only) – Pre-registration is required as limited spots are available.

Saturday, July 11 : 8:30-10:30 AM: NB Run Club (Invite Only) – 5K-mile run to/from New Balance Football House. Pre-registration is required. Attendees will be gifted* New Balance Ellipse. 11:30 AM-12 PM: Media/Influencer Soccer Skills & Drills (Invite Only) – Join us to try on New Balance cleats and run through skills and drills. Please RSVP with us if you would like to attend, and we will gift you a pair of New Balance cleats. 12-2 PM: NY SCORES Community Event – Bring the biggest global football fans in your life to cheer on athletes from Miami SCORES as they participate in a skills & drills clinic with.

Sunday, July 12 : 2-4 PM : Brooklyn FC 1v1 Tournament – Come cheer on a local NYC community group for a 1v1 tournament with Brooklyn FC Coach Marlon LeBlanc as emcee.

Tuesday, July 14 : 4-7 PM: Challenge Mode with SV2 – Join creator and New Balance ambassador Eman SV2 for an interactive takeover featuring a skill challenge. Complete tasks to unlock access to his experience while connecting with him and his community.

Friday, July 17: 4-6 PM: NY SCORES Community Event – Members of NY SCORES will recite soccer and World Cup-inspired poems during this poetry slam.

Saturday, July 18: 8:30-10:30 AM: NB Run Club (Invite Only) – 5K-mile run to/from New Balance Football House. Pre-registration is required. Attendees will be gifted *New Balance Ellipse.



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