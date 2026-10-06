Posted in: Books, Pop Culture | Tagged: Aabria Iyengar, Louangie Bou-Montes, marvel, Penguin Random House, x-men

New X-Men Romance Novel "Rogue x Gambit" Announced

X-Men fans will be getting a new romance novel in time for Valentine's Day 2027, as Rogue x Gambit (An X-Men Love Story) was announced.

Article Summary Marvel and Penguin Random House announce Rogue x Gambit, a new X-Men romance novel arriving February 9, 2027.

Written by Louangie Bou-Montes and Aabria Iyengar, the story gives Rogue and Gambit a Southern Gothic love story.

The X-Men pair head to New Orleans, where family drama, corrupt businessmen, and vampires threaten Gambit’s home.

Rogue and Gambit must face desire, trust, and danger as their powers and feelings collide in a high-stakes romance.

Penguin Random House has teamed with Marvel for a new romance novel that will make X-Men fans swoon, as Rogue x Gambit (An X-Men Love Story) is coming next year. Written by Louangie Bou-Montes and Aabria Iyengar, as two of the most popular team members who are always dancing around each other will take center stage for a Southern Gothic supernatural romance. You get mutants, corrupt businessmen, family issues, vampires, and love, all rolled into one novel. We have more details below as the book will be released on February 9, 2027, for $30.

Rogue x Gambit (An X-Men Love Story)

She can't touch him. He can't stay away.

Rogue is a hero. But when her bare touch can steal someone's memories, their powers, even their life—she feels monstrous. Yet no part of her feels more dangerous than the part that wants. Remy is a born thief. Even if he's turned a new leaf as Gambit, when he sees Rogue's walls, he wants to slip behind them. If she only trusted herself the way he does, he'd gladly lay every bit of his power at her feet. When Remy has a sinking feeling that New Orleans needs him, it's time to finally go home. He's just afraid of how much has changed; how much he has changed. What if returning as some big-league hero isn't what his friends and family need? But he's not alone—Rogue is at his side. As their easy friendship simmers with temptation, can they gamble with getting closer?

And there's no time to waste. In the wake of a devastating hurricane, bloodsuckers are lapping at the wounds of New Orleans, buying up the city in pieces and unleashing a threat even older than corporate greed: vampires. As Rogue and Remy uncover the sinister plot threatening the lifeblood of his hometown, they'll unearth their own issues they can't keep running from. It's easy to be the hero, but it can be much harder to let yourself be saved. For two people who could destroy everything they touch, love is a dangerous thing.

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