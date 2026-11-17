Posted in: Events, Nintendo, Pop Culture | Tagged: Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch 2 Holiday Experience

Nintendo Reveals Switch 2 Holiday Experience Booths Coming Next Week

The Nintendo Switch 2 Holiday Experience is coming to a shopping mall near you, offering more than just a retail spot for the holidays.

Article Summary Nintendo Switch 2 Holiday Experience starts Nov. 25, bringing hands-on demo booths to select malls across the US.

Fans can play Nintendo Switch 2 games including Mario Kart World, Zelda, Splatoon Raiders, and more.

Nintendo will offer family-friendly demo stations, holiday gift ideas, and handheld and TV mode play options.

Visitors can check in with a Nintendo Account for gift tags, 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points, and rewards.

Nintendo is setting up small event spaces at several locations across the country as the Nintendo Switch 2 Holiday Experience kicks off on November 25. These spots will be set up in several shopping malls, offering more than just retail space, but interactive experiences where you can play several games available on the Switch 2. Including exclusive titles such as Mario Kart World, Nintendo Switch Sports Resort, and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. It's practically a spot where you can play games with no pressure, but if you decide to buy something, there will be options there. We have the full details and the list of locations for you below.

Nintendo Switch 2 Holiday Experience

Bring the whole family to discover the Nintendo Switch 2 system, games, great gift ideas and more at select locations across the US from Nov. 25 to Dec. 23. Play demos of Nintendo's holiday lineup, featuring Mario Kart World, Nintendo Switch Sports Resort, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Pokémon Pokopia, Splatoon Raiders, Bluey's Happy Snaps, Pikmin 4 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Dandori Academy, EA Sports FC 27, Donkey Kong Bananza, EA Sports Madden NFL 27, Star Fox, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight and Yoshi and the Mysterious Book.

Explore a variety of stations where visitors can enjoy Nintendo Switch 2 games with their family or solo, and in TV mode or with the system's large, vibrant screen in handheld mode. Pick up the Nintendo Holiday Gift Guide 2026 (while supplies last), which includes an activity page for kids to enjoy. Visitors with a Nintendo Account can check in at the My Nintendo station to receive a gift tag set (while supplies last) and 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points to redeem toward exclusive physical and digital rewards. Nintendo has something for everyone this holiday, and the Nintendo Switch 2 Holiday Experience is a great way to find Nintendo gifts for your loved ones, or your own holiday wish list.

Fashion Place Mall – Salt Lake City, UT

Florida Mall – Orlando, FL

Glendale Galleria – Los Angeles, CA

King of Prussia Mall – King of Prussia, PANo

rthStar Mall – San Antonio, TX

Perimeter Mall – Atlanta, GA

Stonebriar Centre – Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX

Westfield Valley Fair – San Jose, CA

Willowbrook Mall – Wayne, NJ

Woodfield Mall – Schaumburg, IL

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