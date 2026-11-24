Posted in: Music, Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: earbuds, Noble Audio

Noble Audio Has Unveiled The New Paladin Wired Earbuds

Noble Audio has revealed a new pair of wired earbuds — the Paladin 12-Driver Tribrid IEM — featuring a silver, chainmail-inspired armor finish and a 4.4 mm balanced connection, arriving in early December.

Article Summary Noble Audio has unveiled the Paladin, a new 12-driver tribrid wired IEM with neutral-reference tuning and a silver finish.

The Paladin combines eight balanced armatures, two Sonion bone-conduction drivers, and two planar drivers.

Noble Audio rates the Paladin at 12 Hz to 45 kHz, with 21 Ω impedance and 117 dB SPL/mW sensitivity at 1 kHz.

The Noble Audio Paladin includes a 4.4 mm balanced cable, two-pin connectors, and is set to launch in early December for $3,500.

Noble Audio has revealed a new pair of wired earbuds coming out next month with the Paladin 12 Driver Tribrid IEM. As you can see here, they have created a cool-looking silver armor design with a silver resin finish, inspired by chainmail armor. Complimented with a 4.4 mm balanced connection, DACs, and headphone amplifiers, along with all the latest audio upgrades they have to offer. We have more details about this design below, as they'll go up for sale sometime in early December for $3,500.

Armor Up Like a Paladin In Noble Audio's Latest Design

A paladin is a champion of medieval legend, and Noble's Paladin wears the part. Its cause is neutral sound. Noble-tuned Paladin to preserve the balance of the recording across the full range. At the center of Paladin is a tribrid configuration comprising eight balanced armatures, two Sonion bone-conduction drivers and two Super-Magnetic planar drivers. A multi-way passive crossover brings the three technologies together around Noble's neutral-reference tuning.

The aim is to give bass its full weight, keep voices and instruments in proportion, and let fine details come through at the top end. On a busy recording, that means being able to follow a bass line beneath a vocal or pick out the decay of a cymbal while still hearing how it all fits together. Noble specifies a frequency response of 12 Hz to 45 kHz. Impedance is rated at 21 Ω and sensitivity at 117 dB SPL/mW, both measured at 1 kHz.

Chainmail gets its distinctive appearance from small, interlocking rings. Paladin echoes that pattern in the weave across its faceplates and around the curves of its silver-finished resin shells. The Noble emblem sits on each faceplate against the fine silver pattern. There's a practical piece of armor at the nozzle, too. Each earpiece has an integrated stainless steel wax guard. The included ear tips let listeners find a fit and seal that suit them.

Noble supplies Paladin with a custom 1.3 m Litz Type 4S cable with 3D shielding. Its conductors combine 5N OCC silver, palladium-plated 4N pure silver, a gold-silver-copper-palladium alloy, silver-plated 7N OCC copper and silver-plated 5N LCOFC copper. The cable attaches to the earpieces via standard 0.78 mm two-pin connectors and terminates in a 4.4 mm balanced plug for use with compatible audio players, DACs and headphone amplifiers. A leather pouch is included for carrying the earphones and cable.

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