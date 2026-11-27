Posted in: Music, Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: earbuds, Noble Audio

Noble Audio Launches Brand-New Astrid Wireless Earbuds

Noble Audio dropped a new pair of wireless earbuds ahead of the holidays, as they revealed the triple-driver Astrid Wireless Earbuds

Article Summary Noble Audio launched the Astrid wireless earbuds ahead of the holidays, with the new model priced at $540.

Noble Audio Astrid packs three drivers per earbud: an 8.3mm dynamic, 6mm planar, and balanced armature.

Noble Audio added Audiodo Personal Sound and EQ, letting Astrid tune playback to your hearing and taste.

Astrid supports LDAC, aptX Adaptive, ANC, multipoint, and up to 11 hours per charge, 40 with the case.

Noble Audio revealed a new item ahead of the holiday shopping season by dropping the Astrid Wireless Earbuds into their shop. This particular pair comes with three audio drivers in one setup, as it has an 8.3mm dynamic driver, a 6mm planar driver, and a balanced armature in each earpiece. Controlled by both the Audiodo Personal Sound for playback to your hearing, as well as the Audiodo Equalizer to adjust the sound to your liking, paired with glass fiber earbud faceplates with intricate silver-toned patterns and a glossy finish. We have the finer details from the company below, as they're currently available for $540.

Noble Audio Astrid Wireless Earbuds

Astrid sits between Rex5 and Prestige Encore II in the range. For listeners drawn to Noble Audio's hybrid earphones who also enjoy fine-tuning their sound, Astrid brings three different driver technologies together with hearing personalization and adjustable EQ. Its black-and-silver finish completes the package, giving the earbuds and case a look of their own.

Hybrid earphones are familiar territory for Noble Audio. Its universal and custom in-ear monitors have long explored different driver combinations, and Astrid brings that experience to a new wireless design. Each earpiece contains an 8.3mm dynamic driver, a 6mm planar driver and a balanced armature. The dynamic driver uses a PU diaphragm with an aluminum-magnesium alloy dome, working alongside the other two driver technologies as part of Astrid's hybrid system. For listeners with a compatible phone or player, LDAC and aptX Adaptive support provide high-quality wireless playback. Astrid also supports aptX, AAC, and SBC.

Astrid can be set up around your hearing with Audiodo Personal Sound. A short assessment checks each ear separately and creates a personal hearing profile, which is then used to adjust playback. This takes account of differences between your left and right ears as well as the way your hearing differs from someone else's. Noble Audio provides the acoustic design; Audiodo adds the personal adjustment. Audiodo Equalizer gives listeners further control over bass, mids, and treble. Whether you prefer a little more bass or a gentler top end, you can adjust the balance to suit your taste. Together, the two Audiodo features account for both how you hear and how you like your music to sound.

Astrid means "divinely beautiful". The name comes with a certain expectation, and Astrid gives the eye plenty to enjoy. Fine silver-toned lines form a frost-like pattern over the glossy black earbuds, with the same finish carried across the charging case. The Noble emblem appears on each faceplate, while the full logo sits across the case lid. The earbuds feature glass fiber faceplates and shaped ABS housings. A choice of silicone ear tips helps listeners find the right fit, with touch controls for everyday adjustments and IPX4 splash resistance for the occasional encounter with the British weather.

Astrid offers up to 11 hours of playback on a single charge, with the case bringing total listening time to up to 40 hours, depending on settings. When it is time to recharge, there's a choice of USB-C or wireless charging. Active Noise Cancellation helps keep background noise out of the listening experience. Transparency mode lets outside sound through when needed, while microphone noise and wind reduction help with calls. Bluetooth 6.0 and two-device multipoint also make it possible to keep a phone and laptop connected at the same time, useful when music and work share the same desk.

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