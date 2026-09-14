Posted in: Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: earbuds, FoKus Amadeus, Nobel Audio

Noble Audio Launches Brand-New FoKus Amadeus Earbuds

Noble Audio dropped a brand new pair of earbuds from the FoKus line, as the company is offering up the red-colored Amadeus earbuds

Article Summary Noble Audio unveils the FoKus Amadeus earbuds in a bold red finish, inspired by Mozart, priced at $320.

FoKus Amadeus packs an 8.3mm custom driver for rich bass, open mids, and detailed highs with balanced tuning.

Noble Audio adds Audiodo Personal Sound, creating a personalized hearing profile stored directly on the earbuds.

Bluetooth 5.4, LDAC, multipoint pairing, ANC, and up to 42 hours total battery boost FoKus Amadeus appeal.

Noble Audio has launched a brand-new set of earbuds this week by adding the FoKus Amadeus to their lineup. Presented in this red colorway, which they say was inspired by Mozart's tailcoat, this design comes with built-in Audiodo Personal Sound, which lets you test audio in the app and helps users create a sound profile tailored to their preferences. Along with a custom 8.3mm driver, multipoint pairing, 12 hours of listening per charge, ANC off, and more, it makes for a competitive option. We have more details below, as it's on sale for $320.

Noble Audio's FoKus Amadeus Earbuds

This newest addition to the FoKus line takes inspiration from the earliest works of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, blending classical artistry with contemporary engineering. From its striking red finish to the finely tuned custom driver inside, Amadeus continues Noble's commitment to creating audio products that look as good as they sound. It's a model designed not just for listening, but for listening with feeling, expressive, immersive, and refined. The Amadeus is a celebration of musical purity and precision. The bold red finish pays tribute to Mozart's signature tailcoat, a detail often captured in his portraits. It's a visual cue that gives the FoKus Amadeus a presence as bold as the sound it delivers.

Beneath the distinctive exterior lies a newly developed 8.3mm custom triple-layer diaphragm dynamic driver, crafted to produce rich bass, open mids, and delicately extended highs. It's a sound that feels natural and open, with the kind of musical character that draws listeners in, track after track. The tuning is expressive and detailed without being clinical, offering a sense of space and musicality that feels immersive rather than analytical. It has been voiced to retain energy and warmth without sacrificing balance, making it equally enjoyable for critical listening and casual sessions alike. Whether it's the dynamics of a symphony or the intimacy of a vocal recording, Amadeus gives the music room to breathe.

Following the huge success of the FoKus Rex5, Audiodo Personal Sound has been integrated into another FoKus series product. This advanced hearing calibration software analyzes the listener's hearing in each ear and builds a personalized sound profile. Once set up, that profile is stored directly on the earbuds and applied across all devices – no app required for everyday use. By tailoring the listening experience to each individual, Audiodo opens up more depth and clarity, especially for listeners who may experience small differences in hearing from left to right. From subtle instrumental details to broader tonal balance, it ensures the sound always meets the listener where they are.

Built around Qualcomm's QCC3091 chipset and equipped with Bluetooth 5.4, the FoKus Amadeus ensures high-resolution playback and low-latency performance. It supports SBC, AAC, aptX Adaptive, and LDAC, giving users access to excellent audio quality whether streaming podcasts, music, or video. Real-world features such as TrueWireless Mirroring and multi-point pairing come as standard, while touch-sensitive controls make day-to-day use easy and intuitive. Dual microphones with cVc noise canceling ensure excellent voice pick-up for calls and virtual meetings, even in less-than-ideal surroundings.

With up to 12 hours of playback per charge with ANC off, and 8 hours with ANC on, the Amadeus is ready for long listening sessions. The charging case provides an additional 2.5 full charges, bringing the total usage time to up to 42 hours. Fast charging is supported, and a 10-minute top-up offers around two hours of playback. Combined with automatic power-on/off and a secure in-ear fit, the Amadeus is built for flexibility and comfort throughout the day.

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