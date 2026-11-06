Posted in: Atari, Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: Nubeo, watch, wristwatch

Nubeo Celebrates 40 Years of Atari 7800 With Limited Edition Watch

Nubeo is celebrating the 40th Anniversary of the Atari 7800 with a special Console Automatic wristwatch in four different designs.

Article Summary Nubeo and Atari mark the Atari 7800’s 40th anniversary with a limited-edition Console Automatic watch line.

The Atari-inspired design features a 42mm case, rainbow dial accents, joystick seconds hand, and glow-in-the-dark details.

Each Atari 7800 watch uses a Miyota automatic movement, 5 ATM water resistance, exhibition caseback, and numbered run.

Four colorways are available now on Nubeo’s site, including an Atari-exclusive blue edition, priced at $320 each.

Nubeo has partnered with Atari to help celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the Atari 7800 with the Console Automatic limited-edition wristwatch. As you can see here, they have taken the classic gaming console's design and transformed it into a simple mechanical watch that captures the look and feel of the 7800. They have created four different designs that also glow in the dark, each complete with a specialty storage box to keep it safe, and all have been numbered. We have more details from the company below, as they are currently being sold through their website for $320 per watch.

Mark The Atari 7800 40th Anniversary With The Nubeo Console Automatic

When the Atari 7800 reached living rooms in 1986, it arrived with a quiet first: it could play almost the entire Atari 2600 library straight out of the box, making it the first home console with built-in backward compatibility. Its Maria graphics chip brought arcade-style action home, and for a generation of players it became the shape of Saturday mornings. Console Automatic carries that memory onto the wrist.

The tribute runs through the details. A squared 42mm stainless steel case echoes the screens and consoles of the era, while the dial carries the unmistakable Atari rainbow, the Atari logo, and a second hand shaped like a classic joystick. Each watch runs on a Japanese Miyota automatic movement — self-winding, no battery required — visible through a see-through exhibition caseback secured with screws, and every piece is water-resistant to 5 ATM and individually numbered as part of a strict limited edition.

The collection arrives in four colorways:

Arcade Amber: A full stainless steel case and bezel with a black dial and a bright amber-yellow strap. Limited to 100 numbered pieces.

A full stainless steel case and bezel with a black dial and a bright amber-yellow strap. Limited to 100 numbered pieces. Pixel Peridot: Green case, bezel, and dial on a matching green strap. Limited to 100 numbered pieces.

Green case, bezel, and dial on a matching green strap. Limited to 100 numbered pieces. Event Horizon: An all-black case, bezel, and dial on a black strap. Limited to 200 numbered pieces.

An all-black case, bezel, and dial on a black strap. Limited to 200 numbered pieces. Zenith Zero: A deep blue case, bezel, and dial on a blue strap, produced as an Atari exclusive edition. Limited to 100 numbered pieces.

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