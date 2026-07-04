Posted in: Music, Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: Bluetooth, jukebox, Numskull Designs, Quarter Arcade, speakers

Numskull Designs Reveals New Bluetooth Mini Jukebox Speaker

Numskull Designs has added a new line to their Quarter Arcade range, introducing three Bluetooth Mini Jukebox Speakers.

Article Summary Numskull Designs expands Quarter Arcade with three Bluetooth Mini Jukebox Speaker models inspired by the 70s, 80s, and 90s.

Each retro jukebox speaker features era-themed graphics, printed track listings, illuminated details, and wireless Bluetooth audio.

Stereo 70s, Neon 80s, and Digital 90s editions capture each decade’s music style while serving as functional Jukebox decor.

Designed as collectible display pieces, these Quarter Arcade Jukebox speakers bring nostalgic style and modern sound together.

Numskull Designs has added a new line of retro designs to their Quarter Arcade section, as they have three new Bluetooth Mini Jukebox Speakers. Each of these represents a different era of music, as they've made one for the '70s, '80s, and '90s, complete with a redesign you might see some companies make to use the same machine without replacing it whole. Inside each one is a list of musical artists and bands, complete with two tracks of theirs from that era, just for the extra nostalgia. But the focus of it is to be a Bluetooth speaker that sits on your desk or shelf to play whatever is connected to it. We have more info on them below as all three are up for pre-order for $130, set to be released sometime in October 2026.

Quarter Arcade Explores The Decades With The New Bluetooth Mini Jukebox Speaker

Bringing together the sounds, styles, and visual identities of the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s, the new range transforms the classic jukebox into a compact modern speaker. Available in Stereo 70's Edition, Neon 80's Edition, and Digital 90's Edition variants, each model celebrates a defining era of music through authentic graphics, printed song listings, illuminated details, and wireless Bluetooth connectivity. From the golden age of vinyl and disco, through the neon-fuelled explosion of synth-pop and arena rock, to the diverse sounds of pop, hip hop, alternative, and dance music that defined the 1990s, each jukebox captures the spirit of its decade while delivering modern audio performance.

The Stereo 70's Edition celebrates the era of vinyl records, disco nights, and classic rock anthems with warm retro styling and vintage-inspired detailing. The Neon 80's Edition embraces bold colours and electric energy, drawing inspiration from synth-pop, new wave, and the larger-than-life visual culture of the decade. Completing the line-up, the Digital 90's Edition channels the eclectic sounds and vibrant aesthetics of a decade that reshaped modern music.

Each speaker features printed track listings inspired by the era it represents, recreating the look of classic jukebox playlists while allowing users to stream their own soundtrack wirelessly via Bluetooth. Illuminated design elements further enhance the nostalgic appeal, making each model as much a display piece as it is a functional speaker.

As part of the Quarter Arcade family, each jukebox has been designed with the same attention to detail, premium presentation, and nostalgic authenticity that collectors have come to expect from the range. Taking inspiration from the classic jukeboxes that once stood proudly in diners, cafés, arcades, and entertainment venues around the world, the collection celebrates another iconic piece of entertainment history in a format that feels right at home alongside existing Quarter Arcade products.

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