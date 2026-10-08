Posted in: Conventions, Events, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged: NYCC 2026, Super Evil Megacorp, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

NYCC: TMNT: Splintered Fate Opens a Bodega Pop-Up Experience

TMNT: Splintered Fate is opening a special pop-up bodega location in NYC beginning Friday, October 9, as part of New York Comic-Con 2026

Article Summary TMNT: Splintered Fate launches a free Splinter & Sons bodega pop-up in Manhattan during New York Comic-Con 2026.

Fans can visit 130 2nd Avenue from Friday, October 9, for a three-day TMNT NYC experience inspired by the game.

Exclusive TMNT merch includes items tied to Splintered Fate, The King’s Gambit, plus a limited art print and T-shirt.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate delivers fast-paced roguelike action with co-op play and iconic NYC locales.

Paramount has something special for TMNT fans as they're opening a pop-up shop tied to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate during New York Comic-Con 2026. Beginning this Friday, October 9, you can make your way over to "Splinter & Sons," the free pop-up bodega location in the heart of Manhattan at 130 2nd Avenue, where you'll be transported to the NYC of the TMNT (or at least the one in the video game from developer Super Evil Megacorp) and be able to check the place out and snag some spoecial items for hardcore fans of the franchise.

This is literally a free-to- attend experience that will be open for three days at the times you see on the poster, as they will have exclusive merch that celebrates the conclusion of the game, as well as The King's Gambit, and a limited-edition art print and t-shirt to pick up. But much like NYCC itself, once the hours are up, they close up shop, and it will all be gone by Monday. We wish all of you luck in checking it out and snagging some merch.

About Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate

Grab your friends, pick your favorite Turtle and jump into a roguelike adventure to save Master Splinter from the foot clan! Master ninja skills, unite in bodacious online and local co-op gameplay, and conquer iconic NYC locales. All progress made during the demo continues into the main game so you can pick back up straight where you left off. In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate, brace yourself for fast-paced, roguelike action where no two runs are the same. With randomized power-ups, room layouts, and boss modifiers, the excitement never ends. Take control of all four Turtles, each wielding unique powers, and team up with friends for bodacious co-op gameplay. Explore iconic NYC locations, upgrade your Turtle powers, and prepare to face off against formidable enemies.

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