Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Oreo Puffs, Post Consumer Brands

Oreo Puffs Giving Away Loungewear Until August 18

Would you like to snag some loungewear featuring Oreo Puffs? You have until August 18 to get in on the special giveaway happening now.

Article Summary Oreo Puffs is giving away 15 limited-edition Puff Life Collection loungewear sets through August 18 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

The Oreo Puffs loungewear bundle includes a plush robe, matching sleep mask, and cozy slippers for breakfast-at-home vibes.

The standout Oreo Puffs robe features a custom spoon holder in the belt, adding a playful twist to your cereal routine.

To enter the Oreo Puffs giveaway, comment on the giveaway post on Post Cereals’ Instagram account @post_cereals.

Post Consumer Brands has a giveaway happening with Oreo Puffs cereal, as they want to hook you up with some special loungewear. The team has come up with a few special items for those who want to take their cereal experience to a new level, as they have created a facemask, slippers, and a robe, all adorned with the cereal and its branding. However, they're not being sold; you can only get them by participating on social media. Those who want a crack at them have to head over to the Post Instagram page ( @post_cereals ) and enter in the comments of the giveaway post to win one of 15 coveted Puff Life Collection sets. But time is running out as you'll have until Tuesday, August 18, at 11:59 p.m. ET to do so. We have a few more details about the loungewear below, as we wish you luck in being one of the 15 who get chosen as a winner.

Lounge Out In Your Favorite Cereal With This Oreo Puffs Giveaway

Our social media pages are already flooded with Halloween inspiration, fall menu drops are nearing, and we're grasping onto the last bit of summer. The brand's first-ever loungewear set that encapsulates the simple pleasure of enjoying breakfast at your own pace. This deliciously soft, limited-edition loungewear includes three custom pieces:

Robe: A plush poly-flannel wrap-tie robe, featuring a custom spoon holder built into its belt for ultimate comfort and cereal-eating accessories right at your fingertips

Sleep Mask: A satin cover designed to match the robe with a lightweight feel to keep the late-summer light out of your eyes

Slippers: A pair of poly-fleece-lined house shoes to keep comfortable with every step

The Puff Life Collection is ideal for anyone who wants to spend the final moments of summer staying in, being present, and enjoying Oreo Puffs in ultimate comfort.

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