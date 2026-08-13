Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Mondelez International, Oreo

Oreo Wants You To Vote For The Best of Three New Flavors

Oreo has unleashed three new flavors they want you to vote on, as you can choose between Banana Pudding, Deep Fried, and Chicken & Waffles.

Article Summary Oreo is launching three bold limited-edition flavors—Banana Pudding, Deep Fried, and Chicken & Waffles—for fans to taste and rank.

Fans can vote for the best new Oreo flavor, with one contender earning the chance to stick around longer after the promo ends.

Oreo Deep Fried stood out most in the early tasting, delivering a county fair-inspired flavor with sweet fried dough notes.

Oreo presales begin August 17 online and on TikTok Shop, before all three flavors hit retailers nationwide on August 24.

Mondelēz International has cooked up three new flavors of Oreo, as they want you to try them all and vote with your taste buds on which should continue on. The three flavors in question are Banana Pudding, Deep Fried, and Chicken & Waffles, all of which we already got to try in advance and have our our thoughts on. Theey each have their own distinct flavor profiules so they don't taste exactly like an Oreo, but we'd have to say we enjoyed the Deep Fried cookies the most of the three, as it reminded us of going to a county fair for fried sweets. But that's just our opinion, you can form your own as these cookies iwll be available for a short time, with you having the ability to vone on which one stick around for a longer time. We have more details below on the promotion as these will be hitting the online shop shortly.

Oreo Launches Three Flavors For You To Unwrap The Collab

Starting on Aug. 17, all three packs will be available for presale at Oreo.com/UnwrapTheCollab and will also be fully shoppable on TikTok Shop before hitting retailers. Fans can shop for packs on SnackWorks' TikTok Shop storefront in limited quantities, while supplies last. The cookies will officially roll out to grocery and retail stores nationwide across the U.S. beginning on Aug. 24 for a limited time, while supplies last. From sweet to savory, meet the ultimate cookie contenders:

Oreo Banana Pudding Cookies feature layers of sweet banana and vanilla pudding in a deliciously delectable dual-layered creme, sandwiched between vanilla wafer cookies.

Oreo Deep Fried Cookies have that iconic golden-fried, doughy flavor baked right into the cookie itself, with fried dough-flavored cookies wrapping layers of dark chocolate and fried dough-flavored creme.

Oreo Chicken & Waffles Cookies bring a first-of-its-kind innovation to the cookie aisle, featuring a signature waffle texture embossment and dual-layered creme, both infused with sweet and savory flavor notes to give that signature fried chicken and maple syrup flavor in each and every bite.

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