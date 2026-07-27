Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Oscar Mayer, Wienermobile

Oscar Mayer's Wienermobile Celebrates 90 Years With a Weiner Cake

Oscar Mayer has decided to celebrate the 90th Anniversary of the Wienermobile with a special treat, as they have created a Weiner Cake.

Article Summary Oscar Mayer marks the Wienermobile’s 90th anniversary with a limited Weiner Cake at select Milk Bar locations.

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile debuted in 1936 and still tours the U.S., spreading smiles and Wiener Whistles.

Six Oscar Mayer Wienermobiles travel year-round, with the giant hot dog vehicle measuring 27 feet long.

Oscar Mayer hotdoggers are recent grads chosen for a highly competitive role driving the iconic Wienermobile.

Oscar Mayer is celebrating one of the most iconic pieces of history to the company, the Wienermobile, with a special cake made just for it. It's weird to think about it, but yes, the Wienermobile has been around in some design or fashion since it debuted in July 1936, as one of the most recognizable vehicles in American history, making trips around the country to celebrate all things meaty from the company. But specifically their hot dogs, which takes us to the cake, as they have made a Weiner Cake specifically for the occasion. You can get a slice of this at select Milk Bar locations nationwide starting Friday, July 31, while supplies last.

Oscar Mayer Celebrates The Wienermobile's 90th Anniversary

The first Wienermobile was built in 1936 by Carl Mayer, nephew of the company's founder, meant to bring joy to people during the Great Depression. Today, its mission remains: to spark smiles. From Maine to California to Washington – and even Puerto Rico – the Wienermobile hands out iconic Wiener Whistles as it visits fans everywhere at local events, festivals, parades, and more! Over the years, the Wienermobile has visited 8 countries and appeared in television shows, movies, on national stages, and more. There are six Wienermobiles that travel the U.S. at all times. The giant hot dog on wheels can be measured as 60 hot dogs long and 24 hot dogs high (which is 27 feet long and 11 feet tall).

Each Wienermobile is driven by a team of two hotdoggers — a pair of recent college graduates who are assigned to a region of the U.S. A coveted position, thousands of people apply to become a hotdogger each year. In fact, statistically speaking, becoming a hotdogger is more difficult than getting into an Ivy League school, and more people have been to space than behind the wheel of the Wienermobile. Hotdoggers are trained at a week-long bootcamp, Hot Dog High, each June, and act as brand spokespeople in a one-year paid gig.

Spanning generations, millions of people have an "I remember when" story — the story of when they spotted the Wienermobile for the first time. In recent history, the Wienermobile has served as an American icon and woven throughout pop culture, including acting as the backdrop of weddings, a surprising ride to Prom, an Airbnb, and in a professional race.

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