Posted in: Pop Culture | Tagged: AO£, newlitg, OTW

OTW On AO3 Outage In The Daily LITG, 7th of November, 2026

The Organization for Transformative Works speaking on the Archive Of Our Own outage in The Daily LITG, for the 7th of November, 2026

Article Summary The Organization for Transformative Works update on the Archive of Our Own outage led Bleeding Cool’s top-read stories.

The Daily LITG rounds up yesterday’s biggest Bleeding Cool articles, from comics and collectibles to pop culture news.

Highlights include Absolute Batman sales, Marvel’s Free Comic Book Day plans, Judge Dredd, and Ghost Machine news.

The roundup also revisits LITG history across the past eight years, alongside comic industry birthdays and newsletter signup.

The Organization for Transformative Works speaking on the Archive Of Our Own outage was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.

The Organization for Transformative Works speaking on the Archive Of Our Own outage on Bleeding Cool

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

In LITG one year ago, Absolute Joker and the top ten stories from yesterday

In LITG two years ago, How Mary Jane Looks at Peter Parker

LITG three years ago, Tom Brevoort Vs Variety

LITG four years ago, New Coin Pokemon

LITG five years ago, Stranger Things

LITG six years ago, Arrow, WW84, Pokémon GO and Philadelphia

LITG seven years ago, Orbital Quit Diamond

And DC 5G plans were still playing out.

LITG eight years ago, Dan DiDio Was Not (Yet) Being Fired From DC

And Venom was better than Watchmen.

Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Cartoonist and comic book artist Lalit Kumar Sharma .

. Devin Funches , former Sales and Marketing Manager at Oni Press.

, former Sales and Marketing Manager at Oni Press. Comic book inker Rodney Ramos .

. Colourist Victor Gonzalez .

. Comic book publisher and writer Steve Tanner .

. Comic book creator Keith Howell .

. Omar Yehia Spahi of OSSM Comics.

of OSSM Comics. Cosplay designer Eva Vanecek .

. Comic artist James Stanley .

. We Live creator artist Inaki Miranda.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

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