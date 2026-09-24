Posted in: Halloween, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Jason Vorhees, Pabst Blue Ribbon

Pabst Blue Ribbon Launches Jason Universe Limited Collection

Pabst Blue Ribbon has launched a new line of items tied to the Jason Universe, bringing the horror film killer to their shop this Fall.

Article Summary Pabst Blue Ribbon teams with Horror Inc. for a Jason Universe merch drop featuring shirts, hoodies, hats, jerseys, and more.

Pabst Blue Ribbon also unveils Jason-themed 12-pack packaging, retailer displays, tap handles, and limited bobbleheads.

The Pabst Blue Ribbon x Jason Universe rollout includes Halloween-season moments, National Hockey Mask Day, and Friday the 13th.

Pabst Blue Ribbon brings Jason Universe activations to New York Comic Con nightlife and The Fest 24 in Gainesville this fall.

The Pabst Brewing Company has launched a new collaboration with Horror Inc. to bring Jason Vorhees from Friday the 13th in with some new Pabst Blue Ribbon merch. As you can see from the images we have for you here, they have put together a few items to bring one of the most iconic slasher film characters to the party. You'll be able to snag Jason Universe items such as T-shirts, hoodies, hats, hockey jerseys, and more. They'll also have two activations this Fall, all leading up to Halloween. We have the finer details below as they're now available in their shop.

The Jason Universe Comes to Pabst Blue Ribbon

The launch builds on the collaboration's limited-edition wearable Jason Voorhees-themed packaging, which turns a PBR 12-pack into one of horror's most recognizable masks, and makes choosing this year's Halloween Party costume as deadly simple as grabbing a 12-pack from the cooler. Beginning in early October, the collaboration will also take over select retailers and accounts nationwide with limited-edition Jason standees, tin tackers, tap handles, and highly limited large and small PBR x Jason bobbleheads. These highly collectible display pieces will not be available for purchase, so diehard fans will have to keep their eyes open for the chance to own a unique piece of Halloween history.

The rollout is the latest installment in PBR and Jason Universe's killer collaboration, which brings together two pop-culture giants and their devoted subcultures for an immersive slasher experience spanning merchandise, retail, digital, and live events. The campaign will continue throughout the Halloween season with additional moments around Halloween, National Hockey Mask Day on November 1, and a fitting final "Last Chance to Buy" on Friday, November 13.

Two Fall Activation Events

New York Comic Con (Oct. 8–11): PBR x Jason Universe will take over nightlife surrounding NYCC with a series of Jason-themed events across New York City, including Jason Trivia Night, a "Jason" Meet Up on Friday, and the official PBR x Jason Bar Crawl on Saturday. Check out further event details at PabstBlueRipper.com.

PBR x Jason Universe will take over nightlife surrounding NYCC with a series of Jason-themed events across New York City, including Jason Trivia Night, a "Jason" Meet Up on Friday, and the official PBR x Jason Bar Crawl on Saturday. Check out further event details at PabstBlueRipper.com. The Fest 24 (Oct. 23–25): The collaboration will bring Jason-themed PBR merchandise and experiences to key downtown Gainesville, FL venues and partner bars throughout the multi-day indie music festival, with additional activation details to come.

"From a case of beer that doubles as a Halloween mask to a giant Jason bobblehead that could probably double as a home security device, we're thrilled to see how PBR and Jason are cutting through the Halloween noise," said Hannah Barnett, Brand Director at Pabst.

"We're excited for Jason fans to come together after they wrap up their days at NYCC and The Fest," said Robbie Barsamian, Executive Vice President at Horror, Inc. "And we're making sure they have what they need to throw a killer PBR x Jason Halloween party this year."

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