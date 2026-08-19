Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Keke Palmer, Panera Bread

Panera Bread Launches New Campaign Featuring Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer joins Panera Bread’s new 'Refreshingly Loyal' campaign to promote the launch of the MyPanera rewards program.

Article Summary Keke Palmer fronts Panera Bread’s Refreshingly Loyal campaign, bringing humor to the launch of the new MyPanera program.

The new MyPanera rewards system gives members 10 points per $1 spent, with flexible redemptions across food and drinks.

Panera is offering 500 bonus points on a first purchase from August 19 to September 1, enough for select free drinks.

Keke Palmer also helps spotlight app-only access to Panera’s new Tropical Mango Pineapple Energy Refresher launch.

Panera Bread has launched a new campaign to promote its new MyPanera program, enlisting Keke Palmer to help get the word out. The shorthand is that this is their new rewards system, working about the way you would expect based on other systems used through mobile apps. Plamer is featured in the new lineup of ads you'll start seeing online and on TV, putting a little humor on the loyalty aspect while promoting the fact that you can get freebies over time whenever you use it. You can read more about the campaign below as the program is now active.

Keke Palmer Shows Her Loyalty To Panera Bread In Latest Ad

To mark the launch of the new MyPanera program, Panera is partnering with Keke Palmer for Refreshingly Loyal, a campaign that sees Palmer doing what she does best: taking the internet's favorite talking points and turning them into the punchline. With her trademark humor, she playfully reframes the conversation around "loyalty," showing just how refreshing, and rewarding, it feels (and tastes) when you find something that actually gives back – before revealing that the loyal "relationship" she's talking about is actually MyPanera.

To celebrate the refreshed loyalty experience, MyPanera is rewarding its members with 500 bonus points for their first purchase in the new program from August 19 through September 1, a reward worth a free Energy Refresher or Fresca. For a limited time, MyPanera members will also have exclusive access to the new Tropical Mango Pineapple Energy Refresher, launching today alongside the new program and available only through the Panera app.

The new MyPanera program features a simple, flexible points-based system where guests earn 10 points for every $1 spent and redeem points for menu items they choose. Members can seamlessly navigate their rewards and choose how to allocate their points towards their favorite menu items – from 250 points for a free bagel or mini bakery treat, all the way up to 2000 points for a full whole entree of their choice. All previously earned loyalty rewards will carry over into the new experience as members begin earning points each time they order.

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