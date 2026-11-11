Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Pantalones Organic Tequila

Pantalones Organic Tequila Has Created a New Phone Phlask

Pantalones Organic Tequila has created the Phone Phlask, designed for people who want a bottle of tequila close at hand while using their smartphone.

Article Summary Pantalones Organic Tequila launches the Phone Phlask, a vegan leather case built to carry mini tequila on the go.

The Pantalones Phone Phlask fits iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro, pairing phone grip style with flask function.

Each Pantalones bundle includes the phone case plus 50ml bottles of Organic Blanco and Reposado tequila.

Priced at $37, the Pantalones Phone Phlask arrives alongside the brand’s new mini tequila bottles nationwide.

Pantalones Organic Tequila, the brand owned by Camila McConaughey & Matthew McConaughey, has a new item available for tequila fans on teh go: The Phone Phlask. As you can see here, they've made a leather case with a special strap on the back providing a spot to carry a small bottle of tequila on the side. The downside to the design is they only have a couple of options, as it's only compatible with iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro designs. While it looks fun, the design makes us wonder how anyone could carry this discreetly, or how it would fit in any normal-sized pocket without being obvious. In any case, if you're interested in getting one, you can get it from their website for $37. We have more details about the design for you below.

Pantalones Phone Phlask

No matter where life takes you, our premium vegan leather phone case keeps your Mini Pantalones Organic Tequila close at hand. Finished with a functional buckle grip and signature Pantalones details, it's compatible with iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro and ready for concerts, tailgates, golf rounds, beach days, and every adventure in between. Paired with our mini award-winning organic Blanco and Reposado Tequila, you never have to worry where your Pantalones are again.

Complete with a pants-inspired (vegan) leather buckle and cheeky "Buckle Up" detailing, it's the ultimate stocking stuffer for the tequila lover who has everything. The Phone Phlask launches alongside the official debut of Pantalones minis, available for the first time ever at retailers nationwide. The 50ml minis look just like the classic Pantalones bottles you know and love (only shrunk down) and come in the brand's organic blanco and reposado varieties.

Case Bundle

Pantalones Phone Case compatible with iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro

Pantalones Organic Blanco Tequila (50ml)

Pantalones Organic Reposado Tequila (50ml)

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