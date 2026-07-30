Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Camila McConaughey, matthew mcconaughey, Pantalones Organic Tequila, yeti

Pantalones Organic Tequila Partners With Yeti For a Custom Cooler

Pantalones Organic Tequila has partnered with YETI to create a custom "A Lot Cooler" limited-edition cooler, available for pre-order on YETI's website for $250.

Article Summary Pantalones Organic Tequila teams with YETI on a limited-edition Roadie 24 cooler built for summer parties and travel.

The Pantalones x YETI “A Lot Cooler” release blends YETI durability with custom branding made to stand out anywhere.

Matthew and Camila McConaughey spotlight the collab in Pantalones’ “Official Tequila Of” campaign for margarita fans.

The Pantalones cooler is available now for pre-order at $250, sized for tequila, margarita fixings, snacks, and more.

Pantalones Organic Tequila, the brand of spirits by Matthew and Camila McConaughey, has partnered with Yeti to make a special cooler for the brand. As you can see from the image here, they have guddied up one of their trademark Yeti Roadie 24 coolers with a special brand and coloring that matches the tequila, specifically made to stand out even if you're not keeping anything chill inside. But let's be real, it's been made for you to bring their tequila around wherever you are and for whatever you're doing. We have more details about it below, as it's currently up for pre-order on Yeti's website for $250.

Pantalones x Yeti "A Lot Cooler" Limited Edition Cooler

Meet the coolest collaboration of the summer. Built for beach days, backyard hangs, tailgates, boat trips, and everywhere in between, the limited-edition Pantalones x YETI "A Lot Cooler" Cooler is made to keep the good times (and the drinks) ice cold. Designed with YETI's legendary durability and finished with exclusive Pantalones branding, this cooler is ready for wherever your next adventure takes you. Pack it with tequila, margarita ingredients, and snacks, and you're officially a lot cooler.

The collaboration comes to life through the latest installment of the brand's "Official Tequila Of" campaign. In the spot, Matthew explains that while you may not be holding a delicious Pantalones Organic Margarita, it'd be a lot cooler if you did. Joined by Camila, the pair kick back on the tailgate of a pickup truck alongside the custom YETI cooler, demonstrating all the ways life gets a little better with a margarita in hand – from gardening and grilling to, apparently, even showering.

Limited-edition Pantalones x YETI collaboration

Premium YETI construction built to last

Keeps drinks and snacks colder for longer

Perfect for the beach, lake, camping, tailgates, backyard BBQs, and more

Collectors edition of YETI Roadie 24

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