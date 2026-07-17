Posted in: Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: Paramount Games, SDCC 2026

Paramount Games Unveiled San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Itinerary

Paramount Games will bring Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin, Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game, and Star Trek: Fleet Command to SDCC 2026.

Paramount Games confirmed several of its plans for San Diego Comic-Con 2026, with multiple properties set to get their time in the sun next weekend. The team will be showcasing multiple titles and discussing them during panels, including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin, Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game, and Star Trek: Fleet Command. Not to mention having some fun items to give away, such as the Avatar poster you see here! We have the full rundown for you here as the events will take place at the San Diego Convention Center from July 23-26.

Paramount Games Brings TMNT, Avatar Legends, and Star Trek To San Diego Comic-Con 2026

Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game kicks off SDCC celebrations with its launch on Thursday, July 23, and will be present throughout the weekend, giving fans the opportunity to experience gameplay and hear directly from creators. Fans can get hands-on with the game at the Gaming Lounge. Other Paramount Games Studio activations can be found sprinkled around the convention at the Paramount+ Lodge, the Gaming Lounge, and other locations.

Panels

Fans can learn more about Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin and Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game through a series of SDCC panels, featuring the people behind the games and iconic IP franchises.

Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender – The ultimate return to the Four Nations arrives in Hall H! Join the voice actors and creative team behind Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender for an in-depth conversation about the making of the upcoming Paramount+ film, and what's next in the Avatar universe, including exclusive news about Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game. Date: Thursday, July 23, from 1 – 2 PM PT Location: Hall H

The ultimate return to the Four Nations arrives in Hall H! Join the voice actors and creative team behind Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender for an in-depth conversation about the making of the upcoming Paramount+ film, and what's next in the Avatar universe, including exclusive news about Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game. TMNT: Shellebrating 300 Issues of Turtle Power & The Last Ronin – Discover the story behind TMNT: The Last Ronin from comic creative Tom Waltz, who brought it to life, and celebrate legendary 300 issues of Turtle Power with comic creatives Gene Luen Yang, Andrew Joustra, Sarah Myer, and Jake Thomas. Join Shawn Kittelsen, SVP, Head of Creative & Production of Paramount Games Studio, to get an insider look at the development process of the upcoming game in partnership with PlatinumGames. Date: Friday, July 24, from 10 – 11 AM PT Location: Room 25ABC

Discover the story behind TMNT: The Last Ronin from comic creative Tom Waltz, who brought it to life, and celebrate legendary 300 issues of Turtle Power with comic creatives Gene Luen Yang, Andrew Joustra, Sarah Myer, and Jake Thomas. Join Shawn Kittelsen, SVP, Head of Creative & Production of Paramount Games Studio, to get an insider look at the development process of the upcoming game in partnership with PlatinumGames.

Activation Highlights

An expansive lineup of gameplay opportunities, immersive activations, and fan experiences will invite attendees to engage with their favorite franchises in electrifying new ways.

Gaming Lounge – Play Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game at one of 25 demo stations featured in the Gaming Lounge, with daily tournaments, giveaways, and more.

Play Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game at one of 25 demo stations featured in the Gaming Lounge, with daily tournaments, giveaways, and more. The Paramount+ Lodge – Enjoy a hub featuring activities and interactive experiences for many of your favorite shows, including an Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game arcade placement. Located at Happy Does (340 Fifth Ave., San Diego, CA 92101) from Wednesday, July 22 – Sunday, July 26. This is not affiliated with Comic – Con .

Enjoy a hub featuring activities and interactive experiences for many of your favorite shows, including an Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game arcade placement. Located at Happy Does (340 Fifth Ave., San Diego, CA 92101) from Wednesday, July 22 – Sunday, July 26. This is not affiliated with – . Star Trek Fleet Command: 60 Years of Star Trek Archives Experience – In celebration of Star Trek's 60th anniversary, Star Trek Fleet Command, the beloved mobile game from Scopely, will invite fans aboard an immersive archive experience. The off-site activation commemorates six decades of Star Trek through the lens of the game, featuring official archive pieces, a Holodeck VR experience, themed photo moments, exclusive swag, interactive claw machines with Star Trek prizes, and a souvenir photo station where guests can choose their faction and take home a personalized Star Trek-themed card. Friday evening will feature a special invite-only event for the Star Trek Fleet Command community. Located at The Sinclair on G Street (643 G St, San Diego, CA 92101). This is not affiliated with Comic – Con . Open Friday, July 24, through Sunday, July 26.

In celebration of Star Trek's 60th anniversary, Star Trek Fleet Command, the beloved mobile game from Scopely, will invite fans aboard an immersive archive experience. The off-site activation commemorates six decades of Star Trek through the lens of the game, featuring official archive pieces, a Holodeck VR experience, themed photo moments, exclusive swag, interactive claw machines with Star Trek prizes, and a souvenir photo station where guests can choose their faction and take home a personalized Star Trek-themed card. Friday evening will feature a special invite-only event for the Star Trek Fleet Command community. Located at The Sinclair on G Street (643 G St, San Diego, CA 92101). This is not affiliated with – . Open Friday, July 24, through Sunday, July 26. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin Training Day Signing – Visit the IDW Booth #2729 to meet Attack Peter, Escorza Bros, Tom Waltz, Luis Delgado, Ben Bishop, and Shawn Kittelsen for autographs on Friday, July 24, from 5 PM to 6 PM.

Visit the IDW Booth #2729 to meet Attack Peter, Escorza Bros, Tom Waltz, Luis Delgado, Ben Bishop, and Shawn Kittelsen for autographs on Friday, July 24, from 5 PM to 6 PM. Nickelodeon Booth – Fans can purchase a limited-edition BossLogic x TMNT: The Last Ronin hat and SDCC-exclusive BossLogic x Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game art print at booth #4113.

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