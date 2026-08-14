Posted in: Conventions, Events, PAX West, Pop Culture | Tagged: PAX West 2026

PAX West 2026 Announces Full Expo Hall Lineup & Additions

Organizers for PAX West 2026 have confirmed the full lineup of exhibitors that will be on the expo hall, along with some other additions.

Article Summary PAX West 2026 has revealed its full expo hall lineup, with 300-plus exhibitors across gaming, tabletop, and tech.

Major PAX West 2026 names include SEGA, Larian Studios, Konami, Bandai Namco, Atari, Riot Games, and AMD.

Attendees can expect game demos, tabletop experiences, merch, tournaments, community meetups, and live concerts.

PAX West 2026 runs September 4-7 in Seattle, with a keynote from Riot co-founder Marc Merrill opening the weekend.

ReedPop and Penny Arcade dropped new details this week about what we can expect to see at PAX West 2026 in the expo hall. Returning to the Seattle Convention Center this Labor Day weekend, the floor will see a mix of companies and brands, including Atari, Bandai Namco, Konami, SEGA, Riot Games, Activision, Canon, Critical Reflex, DreadXP, Innersloth, Kabam, Larian Studios, Secretlab, Stern Pinball, Ukiyo-E Heroes, and more. Shockingly, or maybe being left off as a last-minute surprise, no word of Nintendo or Wizards of the Coast being at the event, since it is in their backyard. We have more info from the announcement below as the event takes place September 4-7, 2026.

PAX West 2026 Confirms Miltiple Companies on Expo Hall

The full expo hall list spans more than 300 exhibitors across gaming, tabletop, and hardware. SEGA, Larian Studios, Double Fine Productions, Hooded Horse, Stern Pinball, and GIANTS Software join previously announced exhibitors Konami, Bandai Namco Entertainment America, Atari Interactive, JOYCITY, and NIS America. The biggest names in tech also enter the showfloor, including Sandisk, Razer, AMD, Corsair, and more.

Experience demos from local developers, including Innersloth, Batterystaple Games, and Snowfall Games. Go analog with tabletop and board gaming companies Dice Throne, Misty Mountain Gaming, and Riftbound: League of Legends Trading Card Game. Attendees can also grab gaming and pop culture apparel from Fangamer, Limited Run Games, and iam8bit. Kick off Labor Day weekend with the storytime keynote from Riot Games Co-Founder Marc Merril on Friday, Sept. 4, in the Main Theater. The schedule also includes a live Daggerheart show from Acquisitions Incorporated, concerts featuring Magic Sword and Winds5, gaming tournaments, and community meetups.

"When I first typed in this quote, I had my Caps Lock on," said Jerry Holkins, co-founder of PAX, Penny Arcade, and the Child's Play Charity. "I had to delete the whole thing, and I forgot what I said exactly. But it was definitely about how you should come to the show because it's gonna kick real ass."

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