Posted in: Conventions, Events, PAX West, Pop Culture, Riot Games | Tagged: Marc Merrill, PAX West 2026

PAX West 2026 Announces Marc Merrill as Storytime Keynote Speaker

PAX West has announced their Storytime Keynote Speaker for the 2026 event, as Marc Merrill from Riot Games will kick off the festivities.

Article Summary PAX West 2026 names Riot Games co-founder Marc Merrill as its Storytime Keynote Speaker for the Main Stage kickoff.

Marc Merrill will open PAX West on Friday, September 4, with a personal retrospective on his career in gaming.

The Riot executive helped shape League of Legends, Valorant, Teamfight Tactics, Arcane, and more over two decades.

PAX West 2026 runs September 4-7 in Seattle, with game demos, panels, tournaments, concerts, and community events.

Penny Arcade and ReedPop revealed the official Storytime Keynote Speaker for PAX West 2026, as Riot Games' own Marc Merrill will take on the gig. Merrill will be the first presenter to take the Main Stage on Friday, September 4, 2026, as he will present attendeed with a "fun and personal retrospective celebrating his career." Serving as the Co-Founder, Co-Chairman, and Chief Product Officer at Riot, he has been one of the driving forces behind multiple high-profile games, including League of Legends, Valorant, and Team Fight Tactics. We ahve more details below as PAX West 2026 will take place at the Seattle Convention Center from September 4-7, 2026.

Marc Merrill To Kick Off PAX West 2026 as Storytime Keynote Speaker

After founding Riot Games in 2006, Marc became their first Chief Product Officer and expanded their portfolio with titles such as Riftbound and Legends of Runeterra. Merrill also serves as Executive Producer on the 2021 award-winning animated Netflix series Arcane, as well as on the Board of Directors of several non-profit organizations, including City Year Los Angeles, Unite America, and Seal Family Foundation.

PAX West 2026 will host gaming and pop culture fans from around the world over Labor Day weekend. Attendees can check out hands-on demos of hotly anticipated games and panels with legendary game developers, journalists, and creators. Fans of AAA, indie, and tabletop gaming can round out the weekend with concerts, competitive gaming tournaments, community meetups, and more to be announced over the coming months.

"Marc Merril's Storytime is going to be like getting in a time machine for the industry's past, present, and future. His experience spans two decades, toiling behind the scenes of a global phenomenon," said Jerry Holkins, co-founder of Penny Arcade, Child's Play, and PAX. "Of course, attendee badges give people at the show access to the entire seat – but they'll only need the edge."

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