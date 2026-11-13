Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: charlie brown, Duncan Hines, peanuts, snoopy, Swiss Miss​

Peanuts Gets Two Holiday Items From Swiss Miss​ & Duncan Hines

Swiss Miss​ and Duncan Hines have partnered with Peanuts to bring a few new items to the holiday table, including some new baked goods

Article Summary Peanuts teams with Swiss Miss and Duncan Hines for limited-edition holiday cocoa, baking mixes, and giftable treats.

Duncan Hines rolls out Peanuts baking mixes like Charlie Brown-ie blondies, Snoopy cookies, and Peppermint Patty brownies.

Seasonal Peanuts desserts include a Great Pumpkin Bundt cake, Snoopy winter cupcakes, and Lucy-inspired snowball cookies.

Swiss Miss adds Peanuts hot cocoa box sets, collectible tins, ornaments, and peppermint cocoa for holiday gifting.

The comic strip Peanuts has teamed up with Conagra Brands to release special holiday-themed items, as Swiss Miss​ and Duncan Hines have some fun treats on the market. First off, Duncan Hines has created a few new baked treats, including a Blondie Bar that has been made to look like Charlie Brown's shirt. Meanwhile, Swiss Miss has a new line of Peanuts-branded cocoa mixes, as well as special tins to purchase only during the holidays. We have the finer details about both sets of items below, as you'll see these hit shelves shortly.

Snoopy and Friends Bake Some Duncan Hines Treats

Beginning this month, Duncan Hines is introducing a lineup of limited-edition baking mixes and kits that bring the playful personalities of the Peanuts gang to the baking aisle. The Duncan Hines Peanuts baking collection will be available in stores through the end of the holiday season, suggested retail prices range from $2.49 to $5.49. The collection includes:

Charlie Brown-ie Blondie Bar Mix : Bake up a unique blondie bar treat with a baking mix inspired by Charlie Brown's signature zig-zag yellow shirt pattern

: Bake up a unique blondie bar treat with a baking mix inspired by Charlie Brown's signature zig-zag yellow shirt pattern Snoopy Crinkle Cookie Mix: When life crumbles, make a cookie! This new Snoopy cookie mix will be a fan favorite among chocolate lovers of all ages

When life crumbles, make a cookie! This new Snoopy cookie mix will be a fan favorite among chocolate lovers of all ages Great Pumpkin Bundt Cake & Glaze Mix: Celebrate the Great Pumpkin this Halloween with a pumpkin-flavored Bundt cake with orange-colored glaze

Celebrate the Great Pumpkin this Halloween with a pumpkin-flavored Bundt cake with orange-colored glaze Snoopy Skate Yellow Cupcake Mix : As winter arrives, skate into the season with this delicious yellow cupcake mix. White frosting and blue snowflake sprinkles provide the perfect seasonal touches

: As winter arrives, skate into the season with this delicious yellow cupcake mix. White frosting and blue snowflake sprinkles provide the perfect seasonal touches Peppermint Patty Brownie Mix: Who better to be featured in a peppermint-flavored brownie mix than Peppermint Patty herself? For added holiday fun, top your brownies with your own crushed candy cane pieces

Who better to be featured in a peppermint-flavored brownie mix than Peppermint Patty herself? For added holiday fun, top your brownies with your own crushed candy cane pieces Snowball Cookie Kit: Take aim with the Lucy snowball cookies. Bake up 24 cookies covered in powdered sugar for the perfect seasonal sweet treat

Swiss Miss Peanuts Cocoa

Swiss Miss is joining the fun with a collection of Peanuts-inspired hot cocoa gifts and collectible items created for fans of all ages. Arriving this month, the assortment pairs the comforting, indulgent taste of Swiss Miss hot cocoa with classic Peanuts designs. During the holidays, the Swiss Miss collection makes an ideal stocking stuffer or housewarming gift. The collection includes:

4-Pack Hot Cocoa Box Set featuring assorted flavors: This giftable four-box set includes a box of milk chocolate-flavored hot cocoa featuring Charlie Brown and Snoopy; hot cocoa with marshmallows featuring Linus; peppermint-flavored hot cocoa featuring Peppermint Patty; and dark chocolate-flavored hot cocoa featuring Lucy and Snoopy. Each box contains four envelopes of Swiss Miss hot cocoa. The suggested retail price is $9.99.

This giftable four-box set includes a box of milk chocolate-flavored hot cocoa featuring Charlie Brown and Snoopy; hot cocoa with marshmallows featuring Linus; peppermint-flavored hot cocoa featuring Peppermint Patty; and dark chocolate-flavored hot cocoa featuring Lucy and Snoopy. Each box contains four envelopes of Swiss Miss hot cocoa. The suggested retail price is $9.99. Collectible Milk Chocolate Hot Cocoa Tin : Four envelopes of milk chocolate-flavored hot cocoa featuring Charlie Brown and Snoopy are also available in a collectible tin canister that makes a thoughtful holiday gift. The tins have a suggested retail price of $5.99.

: Four envelopes of milk chocolate-flavored hot cocoa featuring Charlie Brown and Snoopy are also available in a collectible tin canister that makes a thoughtful holiday gift. The tins have a suggested retail price of $5.99. Hot Cocoa Ornaments : Featuring one envelope of either the Charlie Brown and Snoopy-themed milk chocolate mix, or the Linus adorned mix with marshmallows, these single-serve Swiss Miss treats are perfect for hanging on the tree. The suggested retail price is $1.79.

Featuring one envelope of either the Charlie Brown and Snoopy-themed milk chocolate mix, or the Linus adorned mix with marshmallows, these single-serve Swiss Miss treats are perfect for hanging on the tree. The suggested retail price is $1.79. Swiss Miss Peppermint: A popular seasonal offering, the Swiss Miss Peppermint-flavored hot cocoa six-pack also returns for the holidays with special Peanuts-themed packaging. A carton has a suggested retail price of $3.29.

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