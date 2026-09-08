Posted in: Conventions, Events, PAX Unplugged, PAX West, Pop Culture | Tagged: penny arcade, ReedPOP

Penny Arcade Announces PAX Unplugged Houston Coming in 2027

Penny Arcade and ReedPop will be expanding the PAX Unplugged convention lineup, as a second event in Houston is coming in 2027.

Article Summary PAX Unplugged expands in 2027 with a new Houston event, giving tabletop fans a second major show to attend.

PAX Unplugged 2026 returns to Philadelphia on December 6-8, with badges on sale now for the tabletop expo.

PAX East 2027 is set for Boston on April 22-25, while PAX West 2027 heads back to Seattle over Labor Day.

PAX West 2026 also featured major reveals, tournaments, panels, and a keynote from Riot Games co-founder Marc Merrill.

Penny Arcade and ReedPop closed out PAX West 2026 with a few announcements, including the reveal of a second PAX Unplugged event. The second incarnation of the tabletop-centric expo will come to Houston, set for late April. Meanwhile, they confirmed the return of PAX West in 2027, with the event back in Seattle over Labor Day weekend. We have the finer details from the announcement made this weekend for you below.

PAX Unplugged Expands To Houston in 2027

PAX Unplugged 2026, the East Coast's most-attended tabletop gaming event, returns to the Pennsylvania Convention Center from Friday, Dec. 6, through Sunday, Dec. 8, 2026, with badges on sale now. PAX East 2027, the East Coast's most-attended gaming event, takes place at the Thomas M. Menino Convention & Exhibition Center from Thursday, April 22, through Sunday, April 25, 2027, with badges going on sale in the coming months.

Show organizers ReedPop and Penny Arcade welcomed tens of thousands of attendees from around the world at PAX West this weekend, with even more fans joining the festivities through Twitch, YouTube, and other online platforms. Highlights from the weekend include a storytime keynote with Marc Merrill, the Co-Founder of Riot Games, the prolific games publisher known for League of Legends and other titles beloved by millions. Several high-profile panels also took place, including new looks at Final Fantasy VII Revelation from Square Enix and Castlevania: Belmont's Curse from Konami.

The show featured packed expo halls with the biggest names in gaming, tabletop, and hardware. Attendees cheered on competitors in gaming tournaments such as the Almost Pro $10K Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls Open, attended meet-and-greets with the voice actors behind Blizzard Entertainment's Overwatch, joined community meetups, and cosplay gatherings. Relive the annual celebration of gaming and pop culture with uploads of the recorded content on the official PAX YouTube channel.

"It's true that we have a triumphant new show down South, where PAX is craved most keenly," said Jerry Holkins, co-founder of PAX, Penny Arcade, and Child's Play Charity. "But we gotta respect the OG."

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