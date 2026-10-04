Posted in: Pop Culture, Technology, YouTube | Tagged: HLAA, peppa pig

Peppa Pig & HLAA Team Up To Help Children With Hearing Loss

In a fun outreach system, the HLAA has teamed with Peppa Pig to help children who suffer from hearing loss with a special video

Article Summary Peppa Pig and HLAA team up on a new video to help children with hearing loss feel confident, connected, and included.

Mummy Pig and hearing expert Dr. Ivette Cejas share how noisy, busy play can affect kids with hearing loss.

Peppa Pig's Inclusive Play for Children With Hearing Loss offers simple tips for clearer, more supportive communication.

The Peppa Pig and HLAA collaboration also highlights tools for families to talk about hearing loss and reduce stigma.

Hasbro and the Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA) have come together to help kids with hearing loss, using Peppa Pig as a guide to teach them. The two have created a new video called "Inclusive Play For Children With Hearing Loss," featuring Mummy Pig and hearing-loss expert Dr. Ivette Cejas as they discuss many of the challenges children may face when their lives become busy or noisy. The two go over many strategies kids can employ to become confident and connected in a fun way. We have more details below as you can watch the video above.

Peppa Pig & The HLAA Help Kids With Hearing Loss

The digital short features Mummy Pig in conversation with Dr. Ivette Cejas, a licensed psychologist and professor at the University of Miami Health System Children's Hearing Program. The video can be found on the Muddy Puddle Parenting YouTube channel, an initiative from the Peppa Pig brand offering playful, practical, and educational parenting content. During their conversation, Mummy Pig and Dr. Cejas discuss George's hearing loss and the challenges children may experience when play becomes busy or noisy. Dr. Cejas explains that children with hearing loss, including those with mild or single-sided hearing loss, may miss important cues during active group play and shares the simple steps you can take to help them feel more confident, connected, and included.

Tips include gaining a child's attention before speaking, reducing background noise, encouraging clear communication and giving one instruction at a time. Throughout the video, Dr. Cejas reinforces a central message: Children with hearing loss do not need separate play. They need inclusive play.

The video is the latest resource from Hasbro and HLAA's ongoing collaboration, announced in March following the introduction of George Pig's hearing loss storyline. The video pairs well with HLAA's Hearing Loss 101 Toolkit, which guides parents through talking with their child about the child's hearing loss. Together, Hasbro and HLAA are working to raise awareness of hearing health, reduce stigma and provide trusted resources for children with hearing loss and their families.

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